Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
Afar journeys logo
Original glacier express listing.jpg?1640186703?ixlib=rails 0.3
Get More Information
Traverse the Swiss Alps in Style on the Glacier Express Train
The Swiss Alps are home to some of the world’s most magical destinations, from boutique cities and alpine resort towns to jagged peaks and rocky ridges. With Railbookers’ Grand Glacier Express–Excellence Class journey, you’ll have the chance to experience it all in just six days. The customizable trip can be tailored to your preferences and interests, and departs whenever works for you (see special offer St. Moritz). Along the way, you’ll visit Zurich, Zermatt, and St. Moritz, stopping to savor local food, landscapes, and more in each place.

To get from Zermatt to St. Moritz, you’ll take the renowned Glacier Express, one of the most luxurious trains in Switzerland. You’ll ride in Excellence Class, an upscaled first-class experience which pampers guests with stunning views from a guaranteed window seat, plus a welcome desk and personal check-in on the platform, an on-board concierge, luggage service, and some refreshing aperitifs. As you cross 291 bridges and travel through world-heritage sites and 91 tunnels en route to St. Moritz, remember to gaze out the window from your comfortable seat for a remarkable perspective on the Swiss Alps.

Whatever you decide to do at each stop, Railbookers will make sure you travel in style. Everything from the luxury train travel to hotel stays with breakfast are included in your journey.
  • Cost
    From $2,799 per person, based on double occupancy. For a limited time, save $300 per couple (valid for bookings made from January 1, 2021 to March 15, 2021 and for travel anytime in 2021 or 2022).
    Package Pricing Includes:
    First-class rail travel within Switzerland
    Four-day Swiss Flexi Pass in First Class
    Reserved Excellence Class seats on the Glacier Express between Zermatt and St. Moritz
    One night hotel accommodation with breakfast in Zurich
    Two nights’ hotel accommodation with breakfast in Zermatt
    Two nights’ hotel accommodation with breakfast in St. Moritz
    Day trip to Gornergrat
    Engadin Card in St Moritz (May-October only)
  • Itinerary
    6 days
  • Day 1 Zurich
    Day 2 Zurich to Zermatt
    Day 3 Gornergrat day trip
    Day 4 Glacier Express from Zermatt to St. Moritz
    Day 5 St. Moritz
    • Get More Information
Original glacier express zermatt matterhorn sommer 2019 sml.jpg?1610745868?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
A Panoramic Train Trip Through the Alps
You’ll travel aboard the luxurious Glacier Express—itself in a class of its own—from Zermatt to St. Moritz, enjoying a guaranteed window seat in Excellence Class with breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps.
Original rb logo %281%29 4 square.jpg?1610745868?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Railbookers
The leading operator of independent rail vacations, Railbookers offers a wide range of expertly planned trips across Europe, the United States, Canada, and beyond, as well as hassle-free bookings, the very best value, and insider access to incredible travel experiences.
  • Original ricardo gomez angel qgph3prfofy small.jpg?1610746067?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Ricardo Gomez Angel
    Day 1
    Zurich
    You’ll start your journey in Zurich, Switzerland’s most elegant city. Cut in half by the serene Limmat River and home to the vast, shimmering Lake Zurich, it’s a place of unparalleled natural beauty, as well as exciting attractions like the gilded Old Town, glittery watch and jewelry boutiques, storied chocolate houses, and the edgy Zurich West neighborhood. 

    You’ll have your choice of hotel for the night, whether it’s the historic Du Theatre Zurich with its 1950s theater and restaurant serving local specialties, or the family-run Schweizerhof Hotel Zurich, known for its butler service, welcome cocktails, fresh fruit in the guest rooms, and Champagne buffet breakfast. You could also pick the Swiss Night am Kunsthaus Zurich, located in a quiet residential district close to the Kunsthaus Museum (art museum) and Opera of Zurich, the family-owned Hotel St. Gotthard Zurich, or the boutique Helmhaus Zurich, a stay in the Old Town that’s close to all the major sites. 

    After checking in to your hotel, spend the evening by the lake in the Old Town district of Niederdorf, famous for its lively restaurants, bars, and lounges.
  • Original st0056970 small.jpg?1610746508?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Zurich to Zermatt
    Today, you’ll catch the train from Zurich to Visp, then switch to the local mountain train that goes directly to the resort town of Zermatt at the foot of the Matterhorn. The ride to Zermatt is incredibly scenic, passing rolling vineyards, impressive glaciers, and towering mountains along the way. Once in Zermatt, you’ll check in to Hotel Schweizerhof Zermatt, a luxury boutique hotel with Alpine-chic design in the city’s car-free zone, for a good night’s sleep before another day of adventure.
  • Original gornergrat small.jpg?1610746508?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 3
    Gornergrat day trip
    After a satisfying breakfast at your hotel, you’ll take the Gornergrat Bahn, the Matterhorn Railway, to the top of the Gornergrat mountain ridge at 10,170 feet. Be sure to pack your camera, but leave your fear of heights at home. The train climbs it in just 33 minutes, making for a thrilling ride with jaw-dropping views of the famous Matterhorn and several glaciers. On top, an undisturbed 360° view awaits you with 29 peaks higher than 13,000 feet. Enjoy the sights and take some selfies from the terrace of the 3100 Kulm Hotel or even pick up some traditional Swiss products like chocolate and Swiss Army knives in the little shopping center. Experience the summit’s new multimedia attraction, Zooom the Matterhorn, (from late spring 2021) to get even closer to the famous alp.

    Back in Zermatt, you’ll have the rest of the day to explore on your own. Walk along Bahnhofstrasse and around town, taking in the charming buildings and dazzling views, and sample some local cuisine at spots like Chez Vrony and Restaurant Findlerhof. Learn more about the first ascent of the Matterhorn some 150 years ago at Zermatlantis Matterhorn museum.
  • Original glacier express rheinschlucht sommer.2019 small.jpg?1610746508?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 4
    Glacier Express from Zermatt to St. Moritz
    On your fourth day, you’ll be treated to one of the world’s most luxurious train rides aboard the Glacier Express. Not only will your Excellence Class ticket ensure a comfortable window seat with striking views of the Rhine valley which is also called the Swiss Grand Canyon, you’ll also enjoy delicious snacks and treats throughout the day. As you travel from Zermatt to St. Moritz, you’ll see sky-high sights from the likes of the 213-foot-high, limestone Landwasser Viaduct and the Oberalp mountain pass at 6,706 feet, so keep your eyes glued to the window for some seriously impressive scenery.

    Once in St. Moritz, you’ll check in to the centrally located Art Boutique Hotel Monopol or Hauser Swiss Quality Hotel, a family-run spot with 52 cozy guest rooms. Also on site at the Hauser is a terrace bar and restaurant as well as a confectionery shop famous for its Engadiner Nusstorte (a traditional nut-and-caramel pie). If you’re staying between May and October, be sure to pick up your Engadin Card from the front desk—it’s good for free use of the local cable cars and mountain railways while in town.
  • Original esm8073 small.jpg?1610746508?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 5
    St. Moritz
    Take advantage of your Engadin Card and spend some time riding the local funicular and cable car up Piz Nair, a mountain peak offering spectacular views of Graubünden and beyond. If you’d prefer something more relaxing, you could also end your trip by exploring downtown St. Moritz, strolling around the gorgeous lake or dining in one of the many stylish restaurants. Other options include indulging in high tea in the lobby of the grand Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, grabbing a drink on the sun terrace at the swanky Kulm Country Club, checking out the landscape paintings at the Segantini Museum, shopping along ritzy Via Serlas, or even trying your luck at the St. Moritz Casino. Or, head to the nearby mountain village of Sils Maria to spend a night at the Waldhaus Sils, a five-star historic hotel with stunning views of a place that’s attracted everyone from Nietzsche and David Bowie to Marc Chagall and Albert Einstein. Whichever you choose, you’re in for a wonderful couple of days.
Get More Information