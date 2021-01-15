Traverse the Swiss Alps in Style on the Glacier Express Train

You’ll start your journey in Zurich, Switzerland’s most elegant city. Cut in half by the serene Limmat River and home to the vast, shimmering Lake Zurich, it’s a place of unparalleled natural beauty, as well as exciting attractions like the gilded Old Town, glittery watch and jewelry boutiques, storied chocolate houses, and the edgy Zurich West neighborhood.
You’ll have your choice of hotel for the night, whether it’s the historic Du Theatre Zurich
with its 1950s theater and restaurant serving local specialties, or the family-run Schweizerhof Hotel Zurich
, known for its butler service, welcome cocktails, fresh fruit in the guest rooms, and Champagne buffet breakfast. You could also pick the Swiss Night am Kunsthaus Zurich
, located in a quiet residential district close to the Kunsthaus Museum (art museum) and Opera of Zurich, the family-owned Hotel St. Gotthard Zurich
, or the boutique Helmhaus Zurich
, a stay in the Old Town that’s close to all the major sites.
After checking in to your hotel, spend the evening by the lake in the Old Town district of Niederdorf, famous for its lively restaurants, bars, and lounges.