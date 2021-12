Traverse the Swiss Alps in Style on the Glacier Express Train

The Swiss Alps are home to some of the world’s most magical destinations, from boutique cities and alpine resort towns to jagged peaks and rocky ridges. With Railbookers’ Grand Glacier Express–Excellence Class journey, you’ll have the chance to experience it all in just six days. The customizable trip can be tailored to your preferences and interests, and departs whenever works for you (see special offer St. Moritz). Along the way, you’ll visit Zurich, Zermatt, and St. Moritz, stopping to savor local food, landscapes, and more in each place.To get from Zermatt to St. Moritz, you’ll take the renowned Glacier Express, one of the most luxurious trains in Switzerland. You’ll ride in Excellence Class, an upscaled first-class experience which pampers guests with stunning views from a guaranteed window seat, plus a welcome desk and personal check-in on the platform, an on-board concierge, luggage service, and some refreshing aperitifs. As you cross 291 bridges and travel through world-heritage sites and 91 tunnels en route to St. Moritz, remember to gaze out the window from your comfortable seat for a remarkable perspective on the Swiss Alps.Whatever you decide to do at each stop, Railbookers will make sure you travel in style. Everything from the luxury train travel to hotel stays with breakfast are included in your journey.