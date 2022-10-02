The Best of Los Cabos

At the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula, Los Cabos is a dramatic desert destination that offers a double dose of Mexico’s biggest draws. Los Cabos is actually two very different towns with a stretch of beautiful coastline connecting them. San José del Cabo, at the area’s eastern end, retains its colonial charm and sleepy atmosphere while 20 miles to the southwest is the lively port of Cabo San Lucas, its harbor filled with yachts and fishing boats and lined with bustling bars and restaurants.

The sharp contrast between them makes this an ideal destination with something to appeal to every traveler, or even the same traveler on different days. John Clifford of International Travel Management, a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, has designed an itinerary that will introduce travelers to the best of the many aspects of Los Cabos. His trip includes not just the area’s two principal towns, but also the artists’ colony of Todos Santos, the desert island of Espiritu Santo, and Cabo Pulmo National Park. You’ll have opportunities to swim with whale sharks, or spot some of the many whale species that gather here: California gray, humpback, and blue whales—the world’s largest, measuring almost 100 feet. On dry land, the desert landscape includes some of the world’s tallest cacti and, on the other end of the spectrum, Xantus’s hummingbirds, measuring just 3 inches. At the end of a day, you can taste the flavors of Baja at restaurants serving dishes created with produce grown on organic farms just feet from your table, or learn from a local chef how to create typical Mexican dishes. From natural wonders to local culture, John Clifford leads travelers to all the highlights.