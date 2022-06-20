Quiet Beaches, Historic Sites, and Barrier Island Communities: South Carolina Coastal Expedition

The landscape along South Carolina’s coastal region is one of the most scenic and distinctive in the U.S. What begins with a vast stretch known as the Grand Strand meanders down toward a cluster of barrier islands strung like a necklace offshore in the Lowcountry. Sandy beaches, tidal marshes, and pine forests make for an experience where salty air and evergreen scents mingle.

Moving beyond the iconic Myrtle Beach, South Carolina’s lesser-known coastal gems are easily found if you know where to look. On this five-day expedition into the genuine culture, flavors, and natural beauty of the coast, you’ll find small communities with deep regional roots linked by the historic Coastal Highway U.S. 17.

Whether you’re driving in or flying in, this itinerary can be done moving north to south, or as a circuit with a 3.5-hour drive at the start or end. You’ll begin in North Myrtle Beach and nearby Pawleys Island and then continue south to explore Georgetown, Colleton, Charleston, and Beaufort counties.