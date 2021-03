Farm-To-Table Dining, Wine, and Whales: Adventures in Australia

Day 4

A Harbor Cruise and Cultural Afternoon

Get out on the water this morning with a sail around Sydney’s harbor—an enormous bay with hundreds of miles of coastline. Mansions come down to the water’s edge in some places, while other stretches remain undeveloped, offering a glimpse of what the area may have looked like when English ships first arrived in the 18th century. The harbor is also dotted with islands. One of them, Cockatoo Island, was the site of a penal colony, and before that a meeting place for the Eora people; it’s one of 11 locations in Australia that are part of a collective UNESCO World Heritage site made up of colonial-era penal settlements. Several companies offer sailing cruises, so you can pick the one that best suits your schedule. Many last for about three hours, and your ship’s captain will point out significant sites.Later, ascend to new heights on a Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb —a must-do for many visitors. The bridge, which was completed in 1932, is an engineering wonder—the tallest steel arch bridge and the sixth longest spanning arch in the world. On a climb, you’ll learn all about this amazing structure and then take in the sweeping views of the city and harbor. There are several different climbs to choose from, lasting from 1.5 to 3.5 hours.In the afternoon, a visit to one of Sydney’s most famous parks will provide insights into the city’s culture and history, as well as simply being a lovely way to enjoy the blissful climate. The Royal Botanic Garden , founded in 1816, is the country’s oldest scientific institution; thanks in part to the remarkable biodiversity of Australia, it has long been one of the world’s most important botanical gardens. Guided walks offered three times a week—on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday mornings—provide a different perspective on the garden. On the Aboriginal Heritage Tour, you’ll learn about the plants used by the indigenous Cadigal people and, depending on what’s in season, you may taste some too. Its stunning location on 74 harbor front acres—and the fact that admission is free—make it one of Sydney’s most-visited attractions.Don’t linger too long, however—later today you have a wine experience scheduled at the Urban Winery Sydney . You may have assumed that your trip to Australia would include sampling many excellent wines, but you probably didn’t expect that you’d be creating your own wine, too. Here you’ll take a class in how to blend wines and then concoct your own. If you’re pleased with your creation, you can purchase a dozen bottles with your own personalized label. Afterwards, head to nearby Oxford Street, where you’ll find a number of small bistros and brasseries helmed by young chefs.