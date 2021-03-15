Explore Ten Amazing Caves in Kentucky’s Lush Countryside

Day 3

Mammoth National Park

From Cumberland, it’s a three-hour drive to the area of Kentucky that’s pretty much cave central, with a multitude of caves to traverse in and around Mammoth Cave National Park. It’s the world’s longest recorded cave system, with more than 400 miles explored and mapped. Located midway between Louisville and Nashville, this World Heritage Site and International Biosphere Reserve is so much more than just a cave—it’s home to thousands of years of human history and a rich diversity of plant and animal life. (For a delicious stopover on the way, go to Corbin to sample farm-to-table cuisine with a craft beer at The Wrigley.)

A stay at the Lodge at Mammoth Cave offers the closest option for overnight stays in the park. Its modern hotel rooms and historic cottages are nestled in a woodland setting, all within walking distance to cave tours and park trails, allowing you more time to roam around this massive park. It’s a great place to settle in for a few nights and use it as home base as you visit the many caves in nearby driving distance, too. Be sure to also set aside time for other outdoor activities, such as hiking, horseback riding, canoeing, or fishing. And history buffs take note—it’s just a 45-minute drive to Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park, where the country’s first Lincoln Memorial sits.

Of the many ways to explore this magnificent national treasure, a cave tour is a must on your first day here. Located one mile from I-65 at Exit 48 on the scenic Mammoth Cave Parkway, Diamond Caverns is just outside of Mammoth Cave National Park—so this can easily be incorporated into an otherwise full day on premises at Mammoth. Visitors have been wowed by this historic place on guided tours over the past 160 years. On a fact-packed, mile-long expedition you’ll marvel at the intricate drapery deposits that line the halls in cascades of naturally colorful calcite, with thousands of stalactites, stalagmites, and flowstone deposits.

After a long day spent taking in miles of awe-inspiring nature, replenish with some world-class barbecue: Dig into juicy pulled pork or lick-smacking ribs at Bucky Bee’s BBQ.