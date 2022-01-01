Discover The Newest U.S. National Park and More in West Virginia

There’s never been a better time to explore West Virginia’s New River-Greenbrier Valley region. Known for its breathtaking natural splendor, thrilling outdoor adventure, and charming cities full of culture, this thriving destination just added another major reason for travelers to visit. New River Gorge, once one of the country’s hidden gems, became the United State’s 63rd national park in December, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Set on what geologists claim could be the second oldest river in the world, New River Gorge offers a hiking trail for every occasion and unforgettable whitewater rafting trips that pass by abandoned mining towns and soaring, 1,400-feet-tall canyon walls. From ziplining to some of the country’s best rock climbing, adrenaline junkies are also sure to find a rush here.

On this five-day road trip, you’ll stop at some of West Virginia’s most popular quaint cities with vibrant arts and culture scenes. Charleston, the state capital, features a riverfront historic district with plenty to discover. Take in the late Victorian architecture and pop into one of the area’s many art galleries or Appalachian-influenced restaurants. (Pimento cheese dip and chicken and dumplings at 1010 Bridge are two can’t-miss local favorites in the small city.) Fayetteville, voted one of the coolest small towns in the U.S., provides a glimpse into the history of the Civil War while Lewisburg’s storied performance venues are sure to please theatre and music lovers.

Near the end of your vacation, take time to relax and soak in West Virginia's beauty at The Greenbrier, a historic resort in White Sulphur Springs where people have been traveling to “take the waters” for 230 years.