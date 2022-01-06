Antarctica & the Ross Sea Expedition

Day 15

Marble Point/Dry Valleys Region

Marble Point on the coast of Victoria Land is not included on many Antarctica cruises, but with its commitment to taking travelers to even the most remote corners of the world, Crystal Yacht Expedition Cruises includes it on this itinerary. The United States operates a research station here along with a helicopter refueling station. You’ll board a flight for the McMurdo Dry Valleys, a region that resembles Mars more than it does Earth. The “dry” in the valleys’ name reflects that this is a polar desert, receiving almost no snow or other precipitation. No plant or animal life has been found here beyond the smallest bacteria. It’s a rare opportunity to experience a destination with some of the world’s harshest climactic conditions.