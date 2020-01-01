A Taste of French Canada: Five Days in Québec City and Charlevoix

After you arrive, you’ll transfer to the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac
, perhaps the most photographed hotel in the world, looming over the city like a grand castle with sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River. After settling in to your room, stroll along the promenade and then wander the streets of the Upper Town
, visiting the city’s two cathedrals
(one Roman Catholic and one Anglican), the Augustinian Monastery
(where Judy recommends stopping at its restaurant, which serves healthy and flavorful food, for lunch), and the Morrin Centre
, home to the city’s jail in the 19th
century and later a Québec City outpost of Montreal’s McGill University. Continue on to visit the Plains of Abraham
, where New France officially came to an end in 1759 when British troops led by General Wolfe defeated French troops led by General Montcalm. The area is now the green lungs of Québec City, and also the home of the Musée national des beaux-arts
. Québec City has countless excellent restaurants serving French and Québécois cuisine. On your first night you’ll dine at Restaurant Saint Amour
, one of the city’s top restaurants and less than ten minutes on foot from your hotel.