A Taste of French Canada: Five Days in Québec City and Charlevoix

Day 3

Montmorency Falls and Île d'Orléans

Today you’ll go on a quick country escape with a morning drive to some of the sights just outside Québec City. The first stop is the dramatic Montmorency Falls, at 84 meters (275 feet) they are the tallest in the province and even taller than Niagara Falls. An aerial tram connects the base of the falls with their peak, and offers stunning photo opportunities en route. Hop back in your car and continue on to the Île d’Orléans. Part of the charm of Québec City is that this rural escape is so close to the urban center. The island is home to wineries, many specializing in ice wine, apple orchards, and maple syrup shacks. It’s an opportunity to meet the farmers who grow the products that end up on the tables of Québec City’s leading restaurants. Have lunch at the Auberge de la Goéliche’s Restaurant Vue, which lives up to its name with water views, before heading back to the city. Spend your final afternoon visiting some of the city’s charming shopping streets like Rue Saint-Jean or, outside the historic district, the Avenue Cartier. For your final dinner, you’ll head to Légende, a restaurant that specializes in “boreal cuisine,” serving only local, seasonal ingredients from cocktails to dessert.