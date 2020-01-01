Where are you going?
A Taste of French Canada: Five Days in Québec City and Charlevoix
Judy Perl of Judy Perl Travel has visited Québec City countless times and knows the twisting lanes of its Lower Town and the grand buildings of its Upper Town like few other travel advisors. There is arguably no other city in North America that is as culturally and historically rich, a distinction recognized by UNESCO which has included the city’s historic district on its list of World Heritage Sites. It is the only city in North America that still has its defensive ramparts intact, and it is the cultural heart, as well as the political capital, of francophone Québec. With her itinerary, you can get a quick taste of French culture in three days—and all less than two hours from New York.
Original qc trip highlight.jpg?1460751222?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Highlight
Pierre Lassonde Pavillion
Think of Québec City and what will likely come to mind first is the historic buildings of the old walled city—a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the only walled city in North America. On June 24, however, a new building by Rem Koolhaas, one of the world's most acclaimed architects, will open at the Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec. You can be among the first to see this much-anticipated building that will show Québec City is not just charming but cutting-edge as well.
Original perl headshot.jpg?1460751222?ixlib=rails 0.3
Trip Designer
Judy Perl
Judy Perl, President of Judy Perl Worldwide Travel in New York City, is a 30-year travel industry veteran long noted for her expertise in luxury bespoke travel. Judy’s deep knowledge of the travel world from her own years at luxury cruise lines, paired with her dedication to providing personalized service, makes her well suited to curate a wide range of unique travel experiences.
  • Original qc day one.jpg?1460698710?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 1
    Québec City's Upper Town
    After you arrive, you’ll transfer to the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, perhaps the most photographed hotel in the world, looming over the city like a grand castle with sweeping views of the St. Lawrence River. After settling in to your room, stroll along the promenade and then wander the streets of the Upper Town, visiting the city’s two cathedrals (one Roman Catholic and one Anglican), the Augustinian Monastery (where Judy recommends stopping at its restaurant, which serves healthy and flavorful food, for lunch), and the Morrin Centre, home to the city’s jail in the 19th century and later a Québec City outpost of Montreal’s McGill University. Continue on to visit the Plains of Abraham, where New France officially came to an end in 1759 when British troops led by General Wolfe defeated French troops led by General Montcalm. The area is now the green lungs of Québec City, and also the home of the Musée national des beaux-arts. Québec City has countless excellent restaurants serving French and Québécois cuisine. On your first night you’ll dine at Restaurant Saint Amour, one of the city’s top restaurants and less than ten minutes on foot from your hotel.
  • Original qc day two.jpg?1460994549?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Day 2
    Québec City's Lower Town
    After breakfast at your hotel, descend to Québec City’s Lower Town on the funicular that connects the two halves of the city. Here you’ll find the old port and the earliest surviving buildings. The symbolic heart of not only the historic district but the entire province of Québec is the Place-Royale where Samuel de Champlain founded the settlement in 1608. Today the cobblestone streets of the neighborhood are lined with boutiques, small hotels and welcoming restaurants. Along rue Saint-Paul, you’ll find antique shops while foodies will want to continue on to the Marché du Vieux-Port with its food stalls and restaurants. It’s the perfect place not just for lunch but also to pick up Canadian products from maple candies to dried blueberries. History buffs who want to dig deeper should stop at the Musée de l’Amerique Francophone, with its recent finds from the Cap Rouge settlement established in 1541, and the Musée de la Civilisation that offers a global perspective, with exhibitions on cultures around the world. For this night’s culinary adventure, you’ll dine in the Lower Town at Panache. This restaurant in the Auberge Saint-Antoine combines a historic setting with innovative contemporary cuisine.
  • Original qc day three.jpg?1460699327?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Eberhard von Nellenburg
    Day 3
    Montmorency Falls and Île d'Orléans
    Today you’ll go on a quick country escape with a morning drive to some of the sights just outside Québec City. The first stop is the dramatic Montmorency Falls, at 84 meters (275 feet) they are the tallest in the province and even taller than Niagara Falls. An aerial tram connects the base of the falls with their peak, and offers stunning photo opportunities en route. Hop back in your car and continue on to the Île d’Orléans. Part of the charm of Québec City is that this rural escape is so close to the urban center. The island is home to wineries, many specializing in ice wine, apple orchards, and maple syrup shacks. It’s an opportunity to meet the farmers who grow the products that end up on the tables of Québec City’s leading restaurants. Have lunch at the Auberge de la Goéliche’s Restaurant Vue, which lives up to its name with water views, before heading back to the city. Spend your final afternoon visiting some of the city’s charming shopping streets like Rue Saint-Jean or, outside the historic district, the Avenue Cartier. For your final dinner, you’ll head to Légende, a restaurant that specializes in “boreal cuisine,” serving only local, seasonal ingredients from cocktails to dessert.
  • Original qc day four.jpg?1460699647?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By Y. Marcoux
    Day 4
    Charlevoix
    After one last stroll on the promenade, you’ll continue on to Baie-Saint-Paul in the Charlevoix region, just over an hour’s drive from Québec City. Located between the splendid St. Lawrence Waterway and the Laurentian Mountains, it is a perfect destination for both outdoor and cultural activities. After you check into your hotel, the Hotel Le Germain Charlevoix, a guide will meet you to take you to the Parc national des Grands-Jardins. You’ll get a taste of mountain climbing as you traverse the park’s via ferrata, where safety cables make the experience ideal for the novice climber. The views from heights of more than 2,600 feet above the valley are unforgettable. In the afternoon, you’ll get wet on a four-mile kayaking trip on the rivière du Gouffre. Judy can arrange other activities based on your interests including a drive along the Charlevoix coastline and visits to the Saguenay – St. Lawrence Marine Park and the Charlevoix World Biosphere Reserve. At the end of this day, you deserve a beer. At the Saint-Pub Microbrewery, you can get a lesson in their home brews with samplings while also enjoying the selection of pub grub, Québecois-style.
  • Original qc day 5.jpg?1460699877?ixlib=rails 0.3
    Photo By P. Carbonneau
    Day 5
    Return Home—Or Travel Deeper into Québec
    After breakfast, take some time for a stroll around the charming streets of Baie-Saint-Paul, lined with boutiques and galleries, before returning to Québec City and your flight home. Or, instead, cancel that reservation and dive deeper into all that Québec offers.
