A First-Timer’s Trip to Charleston

Day 3

Gospel and Ghosts

If you’re in town on a Sunday, the most coveted tables for brunch are at Halls Chophouse , but Josh will make sure you get a reservation. At the family-owned and operated steakhouse, Sunday brunch is paired with joyous song. While the popovers, crab benedict, and, of course, the steaks are standout dishes, it’s the gospel performers who steal the show.Spend the afternoon exploring one of Charleston’s plantations. Each has its particular appeals: the gardens at Middleton Place are historic and legendary; Boone Hall features the much-photographed Avenue of Oaks and also does an excellent job introducing visitors to Gullah culture; and Magnolia Plantation offers opportunities for wildlife sightings in its wetlands. Drayton Hall , however, is unique for eschewing every modern convenience. The Georgian-Palladian home has been conserved, rather than restored, and its state of suspended decay creates an evocative atmosphere. It’s easy to feel like its original residents may join your tour at any moment.Sean Brock is one of Charleston’s most celebrated chefs, beloved by diners for the delicious dishes he prepares and by local farmers for being a passionate advocate for farm-to-table cooking. Tonight you’ll have the chance to experience what his approach to cooking is all about. The menu at Husk , on Queen Street, features the produce of Lowcountry farms and the catches of local fishermen. The menu changes daily, but you can expect a mix of Southern classics as well as the occasional international dish that incorporates fresh South Carolina ingredients.