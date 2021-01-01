A First-Timer’s Trip to Charleston

Among Josh’s top choices of places to stay are one that embraces the city’s long history and one of the hottest newcomers. The building that houses the 64-room Planters Inn
, at the corner of Meeting and North Market, was built in 1844 and has been meticulously restored to reflect that moment in Charleston history. Antiques fill the common areas, rooms have four-poster beds, and carriage lanterns illuminate the popular Peninsula Grill’s courtyard at night.
As soon as you walk into the glass-walled lobby of the Dewberry
, which opened in 2016, you’ll realize that this is a decidedly different, and contemporary, Charleston hotel. Guest rooms are elegantly understated, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the city. Even with the hotel’s modern edge when it comes to its decor, you can expect an old-fashioned warm Southern welcome.
After checking in at the property of your choice, get the lay of the land with a bike ride, a walking tour, or a horse-drawn carriage ride
through Charleston’s historic district. You’ll pass the colorful Rainbow Row, the Battery at the tip of the peninsula, and the stately homes south of Broad Street, among other sites. Have dinner tonight at 82 Queen
, a restaurant that helped lead the renewed interest in Lowcountry cuisine when it opened in 1982. Ever since then it’s been serving signature Charleston dishes—Carolina crab cakes, fried green tomatoes, and she-crab soup. It’s located in three restored buildings, with 11 different dining rooms, all around a courtyard, where you can dine al fresco if you prefer.