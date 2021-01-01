A First-Timer’s Trip to Charleston

You’ve seen the many lists with Charleston rated as one of the country’s top destinations. You’ve read articles and heard friends rave about the restaurant scene, the historic houses and plantations, and the immaculately restored inns and new boutique hotels. And now you’ve decided it is long past time that you experience the city yourself. The extensive list of things that make Charleston such a popular destination, however, can also make it a little intimidating. Where to begin?



Josh Alexander, a luxury travel advisor at ProTravel and a member of the AFAR Travel Advisory Council, knows Charleston intimately from many visits and he is ready to help. He has created a four-day introduction that combines must-see sights with some of his own personal favorites. Don’t worry about trying to see it all, however. We’re confident that you’ll be back for more once you fall for Charleston’s charms.