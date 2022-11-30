A 5-Day Spa & Wellness Getaway in Southern California

The history of doctors prescribing seaside getaways as a cure for a variety of ailments, including simple cases of the winter blues, dates back to at least the 18th century. There’s an increasingly large body of data that ocean breezes and sunshine have curative effects, but perhaps the most indisputable evidence is simply how most of us feel after a few days by the seashore. If you’re feeling like your fitness and wellness routines could use a kick-start, or if you’re experiencing the first symptoms of cabin fever as temperatures start to fall, it’s time for a health and wellness trip to Orange County’s southern coast. There are few parts of the world better suited to a healthy getaway than the beachside towns of Dana Point and Laguna Beach.

A number of area resorts place wellness at the center of all they do, with healthy menu options, world-class spas, and crowded calendars of activities. Kayaking, hiking, biking, and a variety of different kinds of yoga—including stand-up paddleboard, aerial, boga, and Yacht Yoga—are among the many ways you can focus on physical health—and push yourself to new goals. Meditation classes and chakra readings can also help you achieve a spiritual and mental balance that may feel elusive at home, but on your visit to Orange County you’ll have the time to decompress and reconnect with yourself. However you choose to fill your days, you’ll be enjoying them under the warm California sun and cooled by ocean breezes.

This itinerary includes stops at many of the area’s best restaurants that are focused on local, organic, and sustainable cuisine. Eating healthy never feels like a sacrifice when it incorporates the best produce from California’s farms and orchards.