Yewande Komolafe is a staff writer and recipe developer at the New York Times. Her monthly column explores the impact and evolution of diasporic cuisines, and her recipes appear frequently.

Yewande’s culinary career has spanned two decades. She’s been a prep cook at fine dining establishments, classic French viennoiseries, and family-owned Nigerian restaurants up and down the east coast (as well as iconic NYC establishments like Momofuku Milk Bar).

She has consulted for restaurant groups, worked with food tech startups, developed and styled recipes for dozens of food publications, and photographed recipes for the James Beard Foundation. In 2017, she founded a consulting company, Four Salt Spoons, providing recipe support for various cookbook projects. Her first cookbook, My Everyday Lagos, is available for preorder, and in bookstores nationwide on October 24, 2023.