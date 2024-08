In 2022, Tom Turcich became the 10th person to walk around the world after seven years of traveling by foot with his dog Savannah (the first dog to walk across the world). Tom is a motivational, keynote speaker and author of the memoir, The World Walk: 7 Years. 28,000 Miles. 6 Continents. A Grand Meditation, One Step at a Time. Learn more about his work at tomturcich.com.