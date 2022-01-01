Piera Gelardi

ENTREPRENEUR I am co-founder and served as executive creative director of Refinery29, the next-generation media company focused on keeping women informed and inspired. In my work, I focused on building a distinctive visual brand, nurturing creative talent, and expanding the representation of women in media and advertising. R29 was included on both Inc. 500 and Fast Company’s lists of most innovative companies.

CREATIVE LEADER & SPEAKER As a creative leader, I have been honored as one of Ad Age’s 50 Most Creative People of the year, Adweek’s Creative 100, Entrepreneur magazine’s 50 Most Daring Entrepreneurs, and was featured in Adweek as one of the 37 Women Who Are Disrupting the Status Quo and Championing Gender Diversity. I am a frequent public speaker, keynoting events like SxSW and INBOUND, motivating audiences to recognize their own creative potential.

WORLD BUILDER Always scheming, dreaming, and building, one of my collaborative creations is Refinery29’s 29Rooms, the interactive exhibition built in partnership visionary creators like Janelle Monáe Petra Collins, Xavier Schipani, Cleo Wade, Alexa Meade, and Nina Chanel Abney. 29Rooms welcomed 100,000 people through its doors and was featured on the cover of the New York Times’ Arts section and awarded a CLIO Award for Best Live Event.

DANCORCISTE In 2020 I became a certified Dancorcism teacher and healer teaching free classes to hundreds of people worldwide to spread joy, creative confidence, and catharsis through movement and visualization.

WOMAN OF ACTION I have found a lot of purpose leading artistic activations with non-profits including Give Blck, Joy To The Polls, Planned Parenthood, GLAAD, ACLU, and She Should Run, bringing awareness to their important work. In 2017, the Lower Eastside Girls Club named me a “Woman of Action” (a title I aspire to live up to!) I have served on the boards of girl powering organizations Step Up and The Lower Eastside Girls Club and love to mentor young women.

ZESTFUL LIFE-LIVER & MAMA When I’m not working, I’m busy exploring the world with my 3-year-old, Viva, in tow, writing songs, playing dress up, cooking colorful vegetarian meals, and doing art projects. I want to live my life as vividly as possible, closing down as many dance floors as she can before my final call.