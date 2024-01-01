Nicolle Galteland is an audio producer for Afar podcasts: Travel Tales by Afar and Unpacked. In addition to her work at Afar she is a reporter and producer for Things That Go Boom, a podcast about national security and international relations, produces narrative podcasts for Lemonada Media, and co-produces a sci-fi Western fiction podcast called Looters.

She has a master’s degree in journalism and international relations from New York University and a bachelor’s degree in international studies and South Asian Languages and Literature from the University of Washington.

Find more of Nicolle’s work at http://nicollegalteland.com/