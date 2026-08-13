Megan Schaltegger is a New York-based freelance writer covering travel, food, fashion, and lifestyle. She graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in magazine journalism in 2018 and has spent the past eight years writing for publications including Cosmopolitan, Delish, and Bustle. Her work spans travel news and features, trend reporting, celebrity interviews, and commerce content. When she’s not writing, Megan is usually planning her next trip, cooking something ambitious, or talking about her dog, Murray.