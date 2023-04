Liz Beatty is an award-winning feature writer, broadcaster, and podcaster. She’s the host of the North Americana podcast, which took both 2020 Gold and Silver Lowell Thomas Awards for Best Podcast.

She’s an alumna of the revered Transom Radio Documentary Workshop. Before North Americana, Liz launched Native Traveler in 2017 as host and executive producer on SiriusXM Canada Talks.