Jill Greenwood

I am a storytelling strategist, programming director, and event producer with 20+ years experience in bringing ideas to life through live events and experiences, engagement, and editorial work.

My expertise lies in program curation and development, experiential event design + production, story finding and storytelling, relationship building, speaker recruitment, writing and editing, creative direction (digital and print), content creation, and project management.

Specialist in the travel & lifestyle, thought leadership, food & wine, and arts & culture industries.