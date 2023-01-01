Erin Hynes is a Canadian travel writer and podcaster. When she’s not traveling internationally or exploring Canada, she writes and talks about how to travel in a way that is better for the planet and for people.

On her website, Pina Travels, you’ll find guides that cover topics like how to avoid overtourism, tips for traveling sustainably, and explanations of travel privilege. You’ll also find destination guides that include responsible travel tips. She also hosts a podcast about responsible travel called Alpaca My Bags.