Emily Pennington is a freelance writer who, after 19 long years in Los Angeles, is now enjoying the greener pastures of Boulder, Colorado. Her work can be found in The Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times, The Guardian, Outside Magazine, REI Journal, Backpacker Magazine, Adventure Journal, and dozens of websites like Lonely Planet, Mind Body Green, and Modern Hiker. She’s visited every US national park and hiked on every continent including Antarctica. Apart from specializing in all things outdoors and adventure travel, Emily is also an avid yogi, wellness fiend, mental health reporter, and food lover, especially if the food in question is artisan ice cream. She is the author of Feral: Losing Myself and Finding My Way in America’s National Parks, a book about visiting every national park, published in 2023. When she’s not slouched over her laptop writing, you can usually find her hiking, camping, skiing, or road tripping with her dog, Marla.