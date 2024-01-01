Deesha Dyer is the co-founder and executive director of beGirl.world Global Scholars, an organization that empowers teen girls through global education and travel. She also oversees Black Girl 44, a scholarship fund for young Black women looking for internships in Washington D.C., and the Deesha Dyer Second Chance Scholarship at the Community College of Philadelphia. As the social secretary of the Obama White House, she coordinated official and personal events including state dinners with international leaders. Her memoir, Undiplomatic: How My Attitude Created The Best Kind of Trouble, chronicles her time in the White House, how she got there, and what all of that meant for her life. Her career and personal mission revolve around her passions for social justice, civic engagement and servant leadership. Learn more about her work at https://www.deeshadyer.com/

