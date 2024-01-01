Beth Santos

Beth is the author of Wander Woman: How to Reclaim Your Space, Find Your Voice, and Travel the World, Solo, published in March 2024. The book helps women to uncover the confidence they need to see the world for themselves, by themselves. With her help, readers will build lifelong tools to challenge their preconceptions, try something new, and get out of their comfort zone—whether that’s halfway around the world or just down the street.

In 2022, she launched the 85 Percent Podcast, which interviews accomplished women in travel and tourism and tells their stories of success — and their advice for a more inclusive travel industry.

Beth is in the process of filming episodes of World Herstory, a travel docuseries highlighting food, culture, and history through the eyes of women around the world.

She is an accomplished storyteller, a passionate speaker, and a creative entrepreneur dedicated to lifting women’s voices and stories worldwide.

