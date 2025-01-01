Antoni Porowski is an Emmy-winning producer and four-time Emmy nominee for his role as Queer Eye’s resident food and wine expert. Born in Canada to European emigrants, Antoni currently hosts the docuseries, No Taste Like Home, from Studio Ramsay Global for National Geographic, where he takes celebrities on epic journeys around the world to discover their ancestral and culinary roots. Porowski is also the author of two cookbooks: Antoni in the Kitchen and Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner. Learn more about Antoni’s work on his website.