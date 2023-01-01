Anne Bartolucci

I am a fully licensed clinical psychologist and board-certified Behavioral Sleep Medicine. My previous experience also includes three years as a health psychologist and sleep medicine specialist in a pulmonology/critical care/sleep medicine practice. Being in a medical environment allowed me to observe first-hand the benefits of making small changes toward larger goals. During that time, I worked with patients who suffered from a wide range of sleep disorders, and I co-directed a smoking cessation clinic.

My educational background includes a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology and mathematics from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama, a Master of Science degree in psychology from the University of Georgia, and a doctoral degree in clinical psychology from the University of Georgia. I completed my predoctoral internship at the Central Arkansas Veterans’ Health Administration.