afar ambassadors
AFAR Ambassadors are seasoned writers, photographers, videographers, and influencers who share AFAR's passion for experiential travel. They work with AFAR and our partners to create engaging travel and lifestyle custom content. Check out their profiles below and keep up with their adventures on social media. If you'd like to be considered, please email ambassadorinquiry@afar.com with examples of your work.
C'est Christine launched when Christine moved to Nice, France, and continued as she worked in Melbourne and backpacked solo through Southeast Asia. Since "settling down" in the U.S., she's sailed the San Blas Islands, road tripped in Iceland, and eaten her way through Jordan and Montreal. She now blogs from San Diego.
Cynthia caught the travel bug during her semester abroad in Paris. After completing law school and with a few litigation years under her belt, Cynthia made a conscious effort to travel more and document it. Now an attorney by day and lifestyle/travel blogger by night, she still gets giddier than a 5-year-old with candy when she starts planning her next trip.
Tanveer is a travel, hotel, and lifestyle photographer who has explored more than 50 countries. Some trips have led him to photograph luxury hotels on the Amalfi Coast or the Riviera Maya, while others have taken him on long treks in the Bhutanese Himalayas or in search of lemurs in Madagascar. His wife, Kelly, a travel writer, often joins him on these adventures.
Patrick is a travel photographer, brand builder, and blogger. After 15 years in advertising, he's focused on something closer to home: refreshing how people think of travel to the Caribbean where he grew up. Patrick may reside Brooklyn, but you're just as likely to find him kitesurfing, climbing mountains, or running from volcanoes on the sandy shores of the West Indies.
Ryan is a filmmaker, first and foremost, with 12 years' experience. But he keeps his hands callused by a number of other projects, including: photography, branding initiatives, city guides, and community organization. He's a passionate storyteller and believes if you aren't having fun, it's not worth doing and that easy roads are seldom worth the tales to which they take you.
Nina is constantly exploring. She has photographed Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, collaborated with British sculptor and environmentalist Andy Goldsworthy, and documented the making of @Large-Ai Weiwei on Alcatraz. Her focus is travel and art, and her personal work has been exhibited in the U.S. and Germany.
Alice is a self-taught travel and still life photographer. She was born in China, grew up in NJ, and has lived in NYC for the past seven years. Her work has taken her around the world, but she'll always think of Paris as her second home. She strives to create travel photos that are elegant, soulful, and evoke a feeling of the place for the viewer.
Colu is a food and lifestyle expert, native New Yorker, and avid home cook. Most recently, she worked as Director of Special Projects at Bon Appetit. Her writing has appeared in publications such as Refinery29, Cherry Bombe, and Wine Enthusiast. Her cookbook Back Pocket Pasta will be released by Clarkson Pottering in February 2017.
Gabriela is an editorial and commercial photographer specializing in travel, food, lifestyle, and portrait work with a fresh and vibrant energy. Her projects have received attention in the New York Times, Wired, and the Atlantic and been exhibited in galleries and public venues worldwide. When not on the road, she divides her time between Brooklyn and Martha's Vineyard.
The founder of the Passion Passport community, Zach is the son of a travel-writing father and a wanderlust mother who met on a bus in Guatemala. He considers language to be travel's greatest sidekick and is always eager to use one of his five languages to immerse himself in a new culture. As a photographer, he has worked with brands and tourism boards in many corners of the globe.
Lucy, a UK-born writer and photographer, divides her time between Melbourne, NYC, and wherever her travels lead. Constantly in motion, she documents her favorite offbeat finds on Instagram. Lucy believes in cherishing the intangible and leading a richer life through the discovery of hidden gems, beautiful places, and new faces.
Kristin started Camels and Chocolate in 2007 while working as an editor at Conde Nast. Her travel and lifestyle site covers 50 states, plus the 100+ countries she's explored, with tales ranging from gorilla trekking in Rwanda to circumnavigating the globe by ship. Kristin's writing and photography has appeared in Newsweek, Southern Living, Redbook, Forbes, and Food and Wine.
Traveling the world and illustrating the journey through a fashion/art lens is the mission of Meagan, a Canadian now based in Williamsburg. She partners with major brands and has been featured as a top fashion illustrator to follow in major publications such as Vanity Fair and Harper's Bazaar. When she isn't on a plane, she is making art inspired by her travels in her studio.
Megan is a food and travel writer, editor, and adventure lover who hails from a long line of incredible home cooks. She has contributed to Bon Appetit, Food and Wine, Thrillist, Eater, Cooking Light, The Daily Meal, and Clean Plates, and runs her own website. Megan is happiest when embarking on new dining and travel experiences with her family and friends.
John has 20 years' experience in travel, both on staff at Conde Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure and writing for other media outlets. He is AFAR's Branded Content Advisor and the founder of Signal Custom Content, a travel branded content consulting company. His 2018 travel plans so far include Glasgow, Guadalajara, Newfoundland, Vancouver, and Vienna.
Sherry has been chronicling her nomadic adventures for a decade. Bored with the regular destinations, she loves to find the unknown and overlooked. She's visited all continents, hiked the Annapurna Circuit, driven 10,000 miles from London to Mongolia, and walked the Camino de Santiago. Sherry primarily goes solo, but you'll also find her exploring with her 6 nieces.
Flash is a journalist, photographer, and author based in Wyoming. His work has been published by AFAR, GQ Magazine, USA Today, Voyeur Magazine, Reader's Digest, Get Lost Magazine, Celebrated Living, Asian Geographic, Food and Travel, American Cowboy, and more. Flash is the reigning 2016 SATW Bill Muster Photographer of the Year.
If you want to know what it's like to climb Kilimanjaro, paraglide with a hawk, ice climb, or scuba dive the continental divide in Iceland, Rachel's the woman to ask. She's explored six continents and lived in three countries. As TV host, producer, EMMY-nominated camera operator, and influencer, Rachel regularly drops into faraway lands to share their stories with others.
A Pacific Northwest native, Ben has spent his life drinking coffee, hiking the Cascade Mountains, and breathing the salty air of the Puget Sound. Ben's inspiration includes dirt roads, flora, and fauna, and his photographs capture a sense of adventure in warm colors that produce an ambient nostalgia. He recently traveled America to document mobile living: When the Road Is Home.
Eric has lived in Italy, Norway, and Germany, and traveled to 80 countries on 7 continents. He's passionate about family travel and lets each of his three kids choose a destination for annual one-on-one trips. He's won Conde Nast Traveler's Photo of the Year award and his writing and photography have been featured by Yahoo Travel, Outdoor Families Magazine, and Lonely Planet.
Australian photographer Rhiannon has a curated aesthetic for capturing design, food, and lifestyle. Her work has taken her around the world, with assignments in Sri Lanka, the U.S., New Zealand, and South America. Her popular blog, dedicated to experiential luxury resorts and lodges, is regularly updated with Rhiannon's point of view on fascinating destinations.
Dan is a web designer who discovered his love for photography during his first trip overseas back in 2008. Photography has not only become his preferred creative outlet but has also evolved into a way of life. He is constantly exploring and looking for the next opportunity to travel or simply catch an incredible sunset around San Francisco.
Michaela is a travel journalist and photographer. Her favorite trips are off-the-beaten path experiences that include equal parts adventure and cultural immersion. She believes we evolve as we involve ourselves in the world, which is a luxury only realized through travel. Michaela's work has been published by AFAR, VICE, Refinery29, Gear Patrol, Jetsetter, and more.