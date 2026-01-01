Sophia Smith Galer is an award-winning author, journalist and content creator whose work focuses on language, technology and culture.She is credited with pioneering journalism on TikTok in the United Kingdom, using short-form video to report for the BBC and VICE News across religion, technology and health. She has been recognised internationally for journalism innovation with a Webby, a British Journalism Award, a Forbes 30 Under 30 listing and a spot on British Vogue’s 25 Most Influential Women list in 2022.

As well as appearing regularly on BBC radio and in op-eds for The Guardian and Prospect magazine, Sophia makes weekly videos about language which have been viewed more than 200 million times, winning her an audience of one million followers online. She is a Contributing Editor for Translator Magazine and runs monthly Language Bars at London’s Casa Italiana. Her second book, How To Kill A Language, was published to critical acclaim in 2026.

In 2025, she launched her first app, Sophiana, a teleprompter and scriptwriting app for vertical video; it won the Georgina Henry Award for Digital Innovation, a winning place on the International Center for Journalists Disarming Disinformation Solutions Challenge, and a position amongst TikTok’s 50 Global Changemakers. She sits on several advisory boards across commercial media, technology and non-profits and every week she writes a consultancy-grade newsletter on narrative vertical video called Told By.