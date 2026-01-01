Advertising Policy

In general, an advertiser may be declined if an ad is offensive, misleading or inappropriate. We also do not accept political, pharmaceutical or tobacco advertising.

Regarding destination advertisers, as the leading resource for global travelers who care, we encourage readers to explore the world, have experiences, and see places with their own eyes. We believe this allows them to grow in their understanding of different people and cultures, and that they can make their own judgments based on their direct experience, if desired. We do not think it appropriate to exclude a destination advertiser based on our personal judgments about their government or their cultural practices.