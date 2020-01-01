Zurich
Collected by Dalibor
List View
Map View
Save Place
The tree-lined Utoquai and Arboretum at Enge offer excellent views of Lake Zurich and the snow-capped Alps, but the iconic spot for lake-gazing is at the Bürkliterrasse, with its statue of Zeus and Ganymede and straight-shot view of the Alps. ...
Save Place
Uraniastrasse 9, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Snow clouds rolled into Zurich casting a dark mood on the Swiss city. Some of the best views can be taken in from atop the old ramparts or from the 11th floor Jules Verne Bar.
Save Place
Schiffbaustrasse 4, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The Schiffbau, a renovated shipbuilding factory, is home to the glamorous restaurant LaSalle, the popular jazz club Moods, and this stunningly chic bar, which sits atop the 1892 brick structure in a striking glass cube. The modern-day clubhouse...
Save Place
Maagpl. 5, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Atop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers two dining experiences: an ambitious restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as a Jerusalem artichoke velouté with smoked mackerel as well as a bistro with more...
Save Place
Geroldstrasse 17, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
It seems like every other person in Zurich—at least among the label-conscious, under 40-set—has a Freitag, the cult messenger bags made from old truck tarps, with no two alike. While brothers Markus and Daniel Freitag started their brand back in...
Save Place
Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
This landmark hotel, built in the Swiss rustic style popular at the turn of the 19th century, has hosted Winston Churchill, Arturo Toscanini, Albert Einstein, the Shah of Iran, Henry Kissinger, and the Rolling Stones, among others. Situated high...
Save Place
Orellistrasse 21, 8044 Zürich, Switzerland
What this 66-room property lacks in proximity to the Old Town (it’s a 25-minute tram ride to Bahnhofstrasse), it more than makes up for with its prime hillside perch on the Zürichberg overlooking the city below, and just beyond, Lake Zürich and...
Save Place
Mythenquai 9, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
The most centrally-located mixed badi boasts a prime spot on Lake Zurich, though not too much swimming actually goes on here—it’s more about sunbathing, people-watching, and the occasional dip. There’s also a sauna, massage treatments and outdoor...
Save Place
Rämistrasse 101, 8092 Zürich, Switzerland
Paris has the Sacré-Coeur, on top of Montmartre, for catch-your-breath views of the city. Zurich’s answer: the terrace at ETH Zurich. Also known as the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich and where Einstein was an alum, it lords high...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever