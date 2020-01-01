Zurich
Collected by Shamma
Napfgasse 4, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he revamped Café Conditorei Schober, the historic 19th confectionary and coffee shop in the Altstadt. The result is a fairy-tale setting for terrific truffles, gorgeous cakes, and one of...
Brandschenkestrasse 152, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
A literary vibe pulses through this über-hip property situated in what were once the main buildings of Switzerland’s largest brewery. Some 33,000 books fill the soaring 36-foot-tall walls of the Library Lounge, stacks of hardcovers take the place...
Limmatquai 118, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This trendy apero spot with outdoor tables overlooking the Limmat River also doubles as a serious coffeehouse (inside, the gleaming La Marzocco provides a hint). Friendly baristas in bowties and newsboy caps pull what many consider to be Zurich’s...
Neugasse 33, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Strictly locals convene at this shoebox-sized café with herringbone floors, a vintage sofa, and seven tiny tables steps from Josefstrasse’s funky boutiques. Coffee geeks will feel right at home—beans are roasted just two doors down, there’s a...
Storchengasse 9, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Bahnhofstrasse 21, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
There are 14 outposts of the famed chocolate shop in and around town, but the one to go to is its flagship, which occupies a prime corner perch on Paradeplatz. There are gorgeous displays of Sprungli’s signature sweet, the Luxemburgerli,...
Zürich, Switzerland
Even in the rain, Zurich's Old Town is romantic. The cobblestone walkways twist their way throughout the area, making for some particularly beautiful walking tours.
Bahnhofstrasse 75, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Most of Zurich’s department stores have restaurants, but by far and away the most sprawling—and value-oriented—is this spot, atop Manor near Hauptbahnhof. The city’s unofficial canteen has a tantalizing salad bar (that’s priced not by the pound,...
Talstrasse 71, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Zurich’s original botanical garden, dating back to 1837, has been replaced by the larger Botanical Garden of the University of Zurich with its sheer size and breadth of plants on the edges of the city, but locals still love the former for its...
8002 Zürich, Switzerland
Rietberg offers two experiences: an excellent art museum dedicated to showcasing work from outside of Europe and a gorgeous park with a beautiful fountain, winding gravel paths, expansive green lawns, and a collection of beautiful villas. Photo...
Viaduktstrasse 69/71, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
In 2010, the striking 1,640-foot-long Im Viadukt opened beneath century-old stone railway arches with 50 vendors. Its namesake Restaurant Viadukt, located a few arches over from the Markthalle, combines a youth job training program with a modern...
Brandschenkestrasse 150, 8002 Zürich, Switzerland
Over the past few years, Zurich’s Hürlimann area—the site of what once was Switzerland’s largest brewery—has transformed into the home of Google Zurich, a complex of shops, and this stunning spa built into the former brewery’s hundred-year-old...
Weinpl. 3, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This wondrous four-floor toy shop in the Altstadt near the banks of the Limmat specializes in wooden toys, including all manner of wooden blocks, train sets and puzzles. It’s also the place to go for a giant selection of the iconic Trauffer cow,...
Talstrasse 1, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Baur au Lac, the grande dame of Bahnhofstrasse hotels open since 1844, is home to the city's most beautiful restaurant, with a stunning glass gazebo with Lalique chandeliers overlooking the hotel’s private park. Chef Laurent Eperon’s dishes are...
Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices also sells a small, but excellent selection of specialty Swiss chocolate bars, including Akesson’s and Idillio Origins, and delicious chocolate oddities like...
Münstergasse 17, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This tiny café with just four plush red velvet booths and a stand-up espresso counter is a natural extension to H. Schwarzenbach, the Altstadt institution known for its specialty coffee beans, teas and spices. The best time to come is on Tuesday...
Maagpl. 5, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
Atop the Prime Tower, Switzerland’s tallest building, Clouds offers two dining experiences: an ambitious restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes such as a Jerusalem artichoke velouté with smoked mackerel as well as a bistro with more...
Marktgasse 10, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
This stunner of a shop in the Altstadt isn’t just all good looks. Changemaker specializes in design goods with a conscience, whether it’s Karlen Swiss tote bags made with wool felt from old Swiss army blankets or wooden watches by WeWood, which...
Rindermarkt, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
There's no better place to get lost in Zurich than in the cobblestoned Niederdorf. Its real gems are its quaint side streets, like the Rindermarkt, home to the city’s last gas-powered street lamps and the Oepfelchammer, the city’s oldest preserved...
Falkenstrasse 26, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
This treasure trove of curiosities by Susanne Schmid and Simon Wirth in Kreis 4 sells all sorts of vintage objects and upcycled items, including Indian Mrinmaya statues, a mango- and teakwood art deco locker from a colonial hotel in Sri Lanka, and...
Grossmünsterplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
According to legend, Zurich’s most iconic landmark was commissioned by Charlemagne. While Fraumünster, across the Limmat, draws onlookers with its stained-glass windows by Chagall, Grossmünster recently acquired destination-worthy...
Seefeldstrasse 2, 8008 Zürich, Switzerland
Tibits shows that this bratwurst-and-raclette loving city can do delicious seasonal vegetarian and vegan dishes well, and imaginatively, too. The enticing buffet includes creations like a melon-accented Thai tofu salad and tomato spelt risotto,...
Limmatquai 144, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
The terrace at ETH Zurich—where Einstein was an alum—lords high above the city for catch-your-breath views beyond to the lake and the Alps. A number of trams will take you to the terrace, but the most fun way to get there is on the fire-engine red...
Niederdorfstrasse 41, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Some locals may scoff at hanging out in this right bank neighborhood, claiming it’s too overrun with tourists. Pay them no heed—any visit to Zurich would be incomplete without a stroll through the busy, cobblestoned Niederdorfstrasse, lined with...
Kilchbergstrasse 15, 8038 Zürich, Switzerland
Locals come to this white heritage-protected 1800s house perched on a hill in the leafy green Wollishofen neighborhood to splurge on the city’s best entrecôte Café de Paris, served in its pan over a warming candle, along with heavenly fries...
Neumarkt 5, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
The Niederdorf may be overrun with tourists, but it’s mostly locals who make their way down a quiet side street to this restaurant, which boasts excellent local wines, dishes driven by seasonal ingredients, and what might be the city’s loveliest...
