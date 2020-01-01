Zurich
Collected by Evgeniya Kirpicheva
List View
Map View
Save Place
Napfgasse 4, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Über restaurateur Michel Péclard made waves in Zurich when he revamped Café Conditorei Schober, the historic 19th confectionary and coffee shop in the Altstadt. The result is a fairy-tale setting for terrific truffles, gorgeous cakes, and one of...
Save Place
Todtmoos, Germany
Always wanted to see a competition and while living in Germany we found out that they have dog sledding competitions, every year, in Todtmoos in the Black Forest so of course we went. It was a great experience, the dogs were beautiful. Also we got...
Save Place
Kloster Einsiedeln, 8840 Einsiedeln, Switzerland
Einsiedeln is a short drive from Zurich and is perfect for a side trip. The main attraction has to be the Benedictine monastery at which they have horse stables, a winery, and a lumber mill. It is quite an operation. This shot was taken on the...
Save Place
Pfingstweidstrasse 102, 8005 Zürich, Switzerland
The 25hours brand is known for its playful take on the hotel experience, and this Zurich establishment follows suit. With an interior concocted by local designer Alfredo Häberli, the space features the usual mix of colorful, offbeat furnishings,...
Save Place
Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
One of the biggest Flea markets in Zurich is the one located in Bürkliplatz square. The market is opened on Saturdays from 6am to 4pm. May-October, so if you visit Zurich on Winter time, you will not find the outdoors traders. The market is well...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever