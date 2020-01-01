Zoo-ology
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
A former Cistercian Abbey doesn't seem a likely place to find elephants, giraffes and cheetahs, but that's exactly where you'll find Pairi Daiza Zoo and Botanical Garden. This 55-hectare (140-acre) park is one of Wallonia‘s top attractions and...
Save Place
80 Mandai Lake Rd, Singapore 729826
Singapore Zoo has been recognized as a leader in creating naturalistic habitats since its opening in 1973, using concealed moats to separate animals from visitors and incorporating a local reservoir into the landscaping. There are dozens of themed...
Save Place
Zoo, Xicheng District, China
Traveling to Beijing over the Christmas holiday wasn't exactly my wisest decision. Despite ultra-warm layers, thickly-lined boots, and a massive scarf large enough to protect most of my face, the biting cold stymied my ability to hit all the spots...
Save Place
Bradleys Head Rd, Mosman NSW 2088, Australia
Travelers should visit Taronga Zoo as much forits harbor views asfor the 4,000 resident animals (who get to see them all day long). Ferry 15 minutes from Circular Quay and take an optional Sky Safari cable car, included in the ticket price, and...
Save Place
Koningin Astridplein 20-26, 2018 Antwerpen, Belgium
With its super-convenient location, right beside Antwerp's central train station, there's no excuse not to visit the Antwerp Zoo. The zoo is very well maintained despite its age (circa 1853) and city-centre location. The animal habitats are...
Save Place
2920 Zoo Dr, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
At the world-famous San Diego Zoo, you’ll essentially take a journey around the world as you explore 100 acres of habitats that resemble everything from the Australian Outback to the South African coastline. In fact, this institution cares so much...
Save Place
1050 Boulevard David-Bouchard N, Granby, QC J2H 0Y6, Canada
An hour outside Montreal, you can observe winter tigers and baby snow leopards for just a few dollars. And it's an entirely guilt-free experience because it's a green, innovative, respectful zoo. Open year-round, this zoo makes for an excellent...
Save Place
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
Pairi Daiza (formerly Paradisio) is a privately owned zoo and botanical garden located in Brugelette in the province of Hainaut in Belgium. The zoo is located on the site of the former Cistercian Cambron Abbey, and is home to over 4,000 animals....
Save Place
300 Parkside Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214, USA
Situated on the northern end of Delaware Park, the Buffalo Zoo offers family-friendly fun for warm summer days. Built in 1975, it’s the third-oldest zoo in the country, but the facilities have been updated over the years to provide spacious...
Save Place
2001 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
It's enormous, it's full of animals, it's open all year round, and, best of all, it's (gasp!) free. The Lincoln Park Zoo is one of the single greatest things to do in Chicago. Visit the monkeys in their house of hilarity, or swing past the penguin...
Save Place
Mile 29 Western Hwy, La Democracia, Belize
This zoo in incredible for a few reasons: obviously, primarily for the animals there. Being in Belize, there are jaguars, ocelots, scarlet macaws... everything you wish you could stumble upon when hiking in the rainforest (if only hiking boots...
Save Place
26515 Natural Bridge Caverns Rd, San Antonio, TX 78266, USA
Natural Bridge Caverns are truly some of the of spectacular caves in North America, and one of the largest in the state of Texas (which is, as we all know, known for big things). There are a number of different tour options, from their most basic...
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever