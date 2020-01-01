Zai Beijing (In Beijing)
Collected by Jonathan Timmerman
This is my must-seee, must-eat, must-do, must-have list. I am a Beijinger, and this is my take on my city.
Most big cities in China, of sufficient age and with sufficient mind to preserve the old, have a bell tower and a drum tower. Usually, these are in the town square or somewhere nearby. In Beijing, they are located on the city's famous center line...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, 瓷器库胡同2
Li Qun Duck Restaurant is hidden in a Qianmen hutong. (To find it, follow the ducks painted on the hutong walls!) The restaurant doesn't put on airs, and feels effortlessly authentic despite the fact that pictures of statesman and ambassadors who...
China, Beijing Shi, Haidian Qu, 颐和园宫门前街1号
The Aman Summer Palace allows guests to experience a piece of history in an utterly beautiful setting with hilltop temples, shimmering lakes, and marble bridges. The Summer Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage site, was burnt down by a coalition...
Xicheng District, Beijing, China
The world's seventh-largest public square is best known in the West for the 1989 student protests, but this is also where, on October 1, 1949, Mao Zedong founded the People's Republic of China. The square was named for Tiananmen (which translates...
Wangfujing St, WangFuJing, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100738
Don't expect to find any Beijing residents on Wangfujing Snack Street, home of spiders, scorpions, starfish and pretty much anything else that can be skewered and cooked. This is firm tourist territory, a place for visitors to test their mettle...
1 Tiantan E Rd, Dongcheng Qu, China, 100061
This complex of Taoist religious buildings was constructed in the early 15th century under the Yongle Emperor, who also commissioned the Forbidden City, just to the north. The temple's central building is the Hall of Prayer for Good Harvests, a...
61 S Luogu Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China, 100007
If you're looking for something more original than the ubiquitous "I climbed the Great Wall" T-shirt, then look no further. Plastered is an original design T-shirt shop that specializes in tongue-in-cheek treatments of Chinese and Beijing culture....
3 Chongwenmen Outer St, Chong Wen Men, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
One of my favorite moments in Beijing was sitting around the cozy circular bar at Noodle Bar for front-row action of the chef pulling our noodles by hand. The menu is simple and straightforward: all noodle soup with your choice of brisket, tendon...
3 Hufang Rd, Xicheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
While visiting Beijing on a Fulbright over the summer, we were given the opportunity to attend a traditional Peking Opera. Though the show was entirely in Mandarin, it was highly entertaining and lively. The vibrant colors of the venue, coupled...
21 Dongsi 12th Alley, Dongcheng Qu, Beijing Shi, China
Having donkey meat for lunch might sound as appealing as the scorpion kebabs for sale in Dong'anmen market but there are some important differences. First of all, the scorpions are for tourists. Second, and more importantly, Wang's donkey burgers...
China, Beijing Shi, Dongcheng Qu, Dongsi 10th Alley, 东四十条甲22号南新仓商务大厦1-2层
You can’t leave Beijing without having Peking duck at Da Dong. I eat the crisp skin first, dipped in sugar. Then I pile the skin, meat, leek, cucumber, and sweet, fermented sauce onto pancakes. I finish by drinking the broth from the carcass. —...
