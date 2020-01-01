Where are you going?
Yum

Collected by Stefanie Apple
W – Der Imbiss

Kastanienallee 49, 10119 Berlin, Germany
Blink and you’ll miss this tiny Indian-run eatery serving eclectic international fare between Mitte and Prenzlauer Allee along the trendy Kastanienallee. Notable for its upside-down McDonald’s sign (hence the "W" in the name; Der...
Namnam

Vesterbrogade 39, 1620 København, Denmark
Singaporean food may not be the first cuisine that springs to mind when choosing where to dine in Copenhagen. But Namnam is well worth making an exception for. The small plates are perfect for sharing among a group of friends and with menu items...
Royal Café, Copenhagen

The rainy or cold weather can make walking down the famous Strøget in Copenhagen, Denmark in the off-season a little tiring. There's a little bit of magic just off the main walking street in the form of the Royal Cafe. The high pink walls and...
Beijing

When I first visited Beijing in 1993 many of the locals looked at me like I was from another planet. Okay, I’m 2 meters tall so that might have had something to do with it. However, it still seemed as if they had never seen a foreigner before. And...
