YOUR FIRST 3 DAYS IN BRISBANE
Collected by Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert
A long weekend is the perfect introduction to the vibrant, laid-back river city that now boasts a sophisticated edge. You don't spend your days shuffling around in tourist hordes to stuffy sights in Brisbane. You stroll through blooming parklands, relax with drinks by the river and explore the most diverse bar scene in Australia (thanks to more chilled out licensing laws than some of the other states).
Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
Ahh Southbank. Home to the ferris wheel of questionable importance, hordes of tourists, lively markets, the mouth watering Max Brenner ( is it ever not busy?!), the cheap as chips Southbank cineplex, the man made Streets Beach, more restaurants,...
Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Brisbane is a city for the senses. Walking under impossibly blue skies around this foot-friendly city opens up a world of experiences. A well-planned series of paths and bridges connect the city center to South Bank, as well as many of our urban...
Queen St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Every Wednesday, Redacliffe Place bursts into life as the Jan Power Farmers Markets take over the square between the casino and the library. Feast your senses on fresh produce, Kingaroy peanuts, Byron Bay honey, Turkish breads, Singaporean...
132 Constance St, Fortitude Valley QLD 4006, Australia
Alfred & Constance burst onto the Brisbane bar scene with not one, but five bars spread between two adjoined, repurposed Queenslanders (The architectural style of a quintessential Queensland house). It's my favourite place to drink on a Sunday...
Stanley St Plaza, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
Walking under the beautiful, floral arbour at South Bank parklands never fails to take my breath away. Don't leave Brisbane without walking through South Bank, under the arbour that meanders through the parklands and along the river. Check out...
Eagle St, Brisbane City QLD 4000, Australia
Watch the sun go down and the city light up over a few drinks at Eagle Street Pier. It's the most relaxed Brisbane's (smaller) answer to Wall Street ever gets and there isn't a prettier place in town to loosen the tie or let your hair down....
Stanley Pl, South Brisbane QLD 4101, Australia
The Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA) burst onto the Brisbane scene in 2006 and has been demanding national and international attention ever since, earning top spot as the most visited art gallery in Australia and in the Top 50 Art Galleries In The...
Brisbane's most scenic public transport is the City Cat. As a child, I even made it my birthday tradition to take a ride on the city cat through the city, stopping off at Eagle Street Pier, South Bank and New Farm Park. It's the perfect way to see...
164 Baroona Rd, Paddington QLD 4064, Australia
Rosalie Gourmet Market has been a Brisbane institution for as long as I can remember and is my favourite gourmet provider in town. They've just opened a cute little cafe upstairs, bursting with gorgeous cookbooks and a few interesting cooking...
Kurilpa Bridge, Brisbane QLD, Australia
A vibrant river city, there seems to always be a new bridge being unveiled in Brisbane. The Story Bridge lights up beautifully at night, best viewed from Kangaroo Point or Eagle Street Pier. The Goodwill Bridge is a handy footbridge between QUT,...
Montague Rd & Jane Street, West End QLD 4101, Australia
It's simple food, served out of a demountable but the atmosphere can't be beaten. After you've worked up an appetite doing your shopping at Brisbane's Davies Park Farmers Markets on a Saturday morning stop for a coffee and a chat at the food van....
The Eat Street Markets launched in Brisbane with a bang, quickly ramping up their weekend offering from Friday night-only to a weekend long fiesta as Brisbane foodies flocked to the new mecca for international street food. The enormous markets are...
