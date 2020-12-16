Your Day in the Sunset District
Collected by Bronwen Gregory , AFAR Local Expert
I love the Sunset neighborhood of San Francisco. Enough said.
Do know that this beautiful showroom is available to visit only by appointment. I'd been wanting to make arrangements to see there work for quite some time when I noticed they were hosting an 'open house' one Sunday afternoon and knew I had to get...
3876 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
This bakery just opened across the street from Woodshop. It’s a godsend. It’s been rough finding good coffee out here, but they serve Blue Bottle Coffee and breakfast sandwiches on house-baked biscuits.”
Outer Sunset, San Francisco, CA, USA
When I went back to San Francisco for the second time in August, I ended up staying in the Outer Sunset. A new store just opened there in the summer called Establish SF and I fell in LOVE! They sell and custom make jewelry there as well as sell a...
4001 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
Outerlands is an Outer Sunset institution. The small restaurant near Ocean Beach serves local, organic cuisine in a rustic-chic setting. Covered floor-to-ceiling in warm, rough-hewn wood, the interior invites lingering over an artisan cocktail or...
3940 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
They do their own blend of beans called Elbow Grease, and it’s high-octane stuff.
4035 Judah St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
An artist and an architect curate a cool mix of practical things here. You’ll find books on furniture and design, and interesting items like wooden radios and pencil sets. Lots of it is handmade. The store also sells chairs and tables that Luke...
