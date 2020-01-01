YOSEMITE
Collected by Margarida Marsi
List View
Map View
Save Place
Mariposa Grove, California 93623, USA
My husband and I enjoyed a pleasant hike among the sequoias and pines at Mariposa Grove in the southern portion of Yosemite. Head out early to avoid the crowds who hit this popular spot to see the 2,700-year-old Grizzly Giant sequoia in the Lower...
Save Place
Glacier Point Rd, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Located 3,200 feet above Half Dome Village, Glacier Point offers some of the best views in the park to the high country beyond. The View Terrace looks out to Half Dome, Vernal Fall, and Nevada Fall as well as Liberty Cap to the east, while the...
Save Place
Yosemite Valley, California, USA
This eight-mile-long, one-mile-wide valley, sliced down the middle by the Merced River, is the heart of Yosemite and by far the most-visited area of the park. Of the three entrances to the valley, none affords a more spectacular first view than...
Save Place
Happy Isles, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Despite being steep, often wet, and sometimes dangerous, the Mist Trail is Yosemite’s hallmark hike, with breathtaking views of the valley and two waterfalls. Be warned, though, that it’s called the Mist Trail for a reason: Much of the...
Save Place
Tenaya Lake, California, USA
Tenaya is not only one of the most beautiful lakes in Yosemite, it’s one of the most accessible—when Tioga Road (the only road in the high country) is open, usually May through October. The fact that it’s easy to get to makes it...
Save Place
Yosemite National Park, 1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389, USA
Formerly the Majestic Yosemite Hotel, this stone-and-timber lodge—arguably the finest example of U.S. “Parkitecture”—has hosted such luminaries as John F. Kennedy, the queen of Nepal, Lucille Ball, and Brad Pitt. Its grand...
Save Place
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
Save Place
Dewey Point, California, USA
There's an absolute gem of a hike in Yosemite National Park that anyone who loves a good winter snowshoe hike should do. It's a seven-mile out-and-back trek from Badger Pass to the inspirational Dewey Point, which is on the south rim at just over...
Save Place
Golden Gate Park, San Francisco, CA, USA
Golden Gate Park was formed out of an expanse of sand dunes to the west of the city in the nineteenth century—a history that is still discernible in the rolling topography of much of the park’s more than 1,000 acres. Over 13 million...
Save Place
California, USA
“We wanted to go to Yosemite, but didn’t have time.” I’ve heard this refrain from several San Francisco visitors and they all have said it with regret. Yes, the reverent national park is outside of a short-drive comfort zone – it’s more of a...
Save Place
Terrebonne, OR 97760, USA
Even on a cold, gray day in winter, this state park is something to be celebrated. (The last time I was this impressed with a six-mile hike I was in the diverse and mind-blowing landscape known as the South Island of New Zealand.) Smith Rock State...
Save Place
US-101, North Bend, OR 97459, USA
This is a hike that, on a day when the weather is cooperating, is a transformative experience—it's just that beautiful. I lucked out when my arrival to the John Dellenback Dune Trailhead coincided with a break in the rain and clouds I'd seen all...
Save Place
Row River Trail, Oregon 97434, USA
On a recent road trip hiking and biking my way through Oregon, I fell hard for the entirely car-free, 17 miles of paved biking/walking trail just outside of Cottage Grove called the River Row Trail. Pine forests, roaring rivers, Dorena Lake—it was...
Save Place
Fish Creek Falls is that easy gem of a short hike to do with your kids or elders, as long as you can avoid the crowds. It's located five miles east of downtown Steamboat Springs in the Routt National Forest and the parking lot typically fills and...
Save Place
It's impossible to capture the scene with a photo. As you move along the well-marked trails on the Western Summit side of Rabbit Ears Pass, the trees appear to lean in and study you as you go. There are seven set trails to choose from at the...
Save Place
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Save Place
4177 Boul St-Laurent, Montréal, QC H2W 1Y7, Canada
My everyday diet goes off the rails when I visit Montreal. This is my favorite food town in the world, and I often begin an adventure with a visit to Patati Patata. Poutine for breakfast isn't a healthy option, but the beer I drink with it has...
Save Place
Americas
This is not a hike for the inexperienced. It takes most people 8 to 10 hours round-trip and climbs 1400m over 5km one-way. It should only be attempted by reasonably fit people. The path begins on a long steep climb, and then flattens out at a...
Save Place
4601 Rue Sherbrooke E, Montréal, QC H1X 2B1, Canada
At 185 acres, the Montréal Botanical Garden is less than a third the size of Mount Royal Park, but it manages to fit a remarkable collection of some 22,000 plant species and cultivars into that space, organized into 20 thematic gardens and...
Save Place
Garibaldi Lake, Squamish-Lillooet D, BC V0N, Canada
The hike to Garibaldi Lake requires an immediate commitment thanks to the strenuous, several mile (and a couple thousand feet) uphill climb before you get to a more leisurely route. The views of the lake and the surrounding mountains were more...
Save Place
404 Rue Saint-Pierre, Montréal, QC H2Y 2M3, Canada
I love Montreal, I love French food, and I love going overboard when I visit my favorite Canadian chow town. If you have any love for Charcuterie at all, this restaurant in Old Montreal will serve up plenty of your Basque favorites. If you're not...
Save Place
301 Rue Émery, Montréal, QC H2X 1J2, Canada
I came upon this quirky cafe while trying to find a nearby brewery. Coffee doesn't often distract me when I'm in the mood for a pint, I can tell you that. The barista (is that the right term?) on hand knew an awful lot about Joe, and convinced me...
Save Place
1658 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K6, Canada
The Latin Quarter branch of this popular brewpub is a fab place for a bowl of delicious poutine and a few pints on a Friday night. I've met plenty of local folk and visitors while chest-deep in cheese curd heaven, and I've always had a good time....
Save Place
2049 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2X 3K8, Canada
Outrageously good craft beer and the best nachos in Montreal. A tidy little patio with views of one of Montreal's more eclectic neighborhoods, plenty of Canadian tuxedos, and a disturbing number of toque wearing folk. Good times had by all. I'm a...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever