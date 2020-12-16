Yakima Valley Voyage
Collected by Jay Rymeski , AFAR Local Expert
Not far from the maddening crowds of Seattle and Portland you can find yourself in the middle of America's premiere fruit basket - the Yakima Valley. This agricultural phenom has evolved from the apples and hops to wineries, cider mills, breweries, eateries and entertainment venues. As a bonus, the drives to Yakima from either of its close cosmopolitan neighbors are spectacular. Come eat, drink, shop and stay in what is truly becoming the Napa of the North...
Yakima, WA 98901, USA
The Yakima Valley hosts a variety of year-round events and festivals to compliment the already full calendar of things to do on any given day of the year. From music to food, art to education, get yourself on the mailing list to stay on top of all...
Do one thing and do it extremely well. This little tamales joint on the main drag coming into Union Gap, WA is the epitome of small town success. The faithful patrons call ahead to insure their order is waiting for pickup. They feature local,...
202 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
Yakima’s food renaissance got a major boost with the addition of Cowiche Canyon Kitchen in late 2014. Taking its place on an ever-evolving downtown revitalization, the upscale restaurant and bar sets a new standard for dining in the valley. Owner...
401 E Yakima Ave, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
Hilton recently renovated the downtown full-service hotel with a centrally-located address. With a restaurant, bar and a spa in the same footprint, you have all the basics at your fingertips. The convenience of the Hilton reduces the need for a...
Hackett Ranch: Gilbert Cellars, Glacier Basin Distillery, Wiley City Brewing. This is the Yakima valley idea of a trifecta. A beautiful piece of land teeming with orchard and vineyard plots; producing a sophisticated portfolio of wines, a...
The Sports Center is one of those community fixtures you’ll find across this country that somehow remain relevant regardless of the trends, tweets or tastes. The name might imply an establishment focused on baseball bats or football fields. This...
16 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
Tucked away in one of the newly rehabbed downtown buildings is an alleyway of a wine bar that deserves your undivided attention. Lookout Point wines take full advantage of the valley's bounty. It's the dash of personal character they're served...
John I. Haas is a leading hops supplier in North America. Their Yakima Valley operation houses a breeding lab, experimental brewery and a spirit for innovation in a rapidly changing American pallet for craft beers. Haas is the big dog in the...
10 S 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
Kana Winery has a sweet little storefront downtown with the charm of a new age western bar. Friday night has local musicians providing the soundtrack to a delightful romp among the reds. The small town personality of Yakima lends itself to the...
619 W J St, Yakima, WA 98902, USA
Tieton is an extension of the family fruit biz that has been growing organic apples in the Yakima Valley for 30 years. The operation gets fruit from the Harmony Orchards and brews their ciders in a variety of styles which they blend to create just...
9 E Valley Mall Blvd, Union Gap, WA 98903, USA
The Sunday outdoor farmers market in the center of Yakima is a great draw for locals and visitors, alike. With a nice selection of local fruits and vegetables in-season and an extensive offering of cut flowers, it's a delight for all the senses....
32 N Front St, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
North Town Coffeehouse located in the historic train depot building brings a new level of coffee sophistication to this once sleepy agricultural community. Proudly serving Stumptown roasts from the famous Portland, Ore. coffee connoisseur, the...
2648, 25 N Front St #6, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
Finding French food tucked away in this corner of the universe is initially a bit of shock. Then, when you consider the proximity to the winemakers crafting vintages in the tradition of some of the great Bordeaux wines, the dots start to connect....
4 N 3rd St, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
Waking up to a great bakery is one of the benchmarks of knowing you spent the night in one of the more civilized places on the planet. Essencia started as an experiment and evolved into a community anchor. The place is in a historic building that...
250 Ehler Rd, Yakima, WA 98908, USA
While these are two completely separate business entities, they are inextricably connected through the land and the biodynamic farming practices for growing organic grapes and making exceptionally sustainable wines. The location has...
1801 Birchfield Rd, Yakima, WA 98901, USA
The tradition of breaking whole flower hop bales by brewmasters searching for just the right characteristics with finely-tuned noses is the inspiration for this hop-forward, craft brewery. Located in the middle of Yakima Valley's many hop fields...
3601 Highland Dr, Zillah, WA 98953, USA
What happens when you take a classic car storage garage, send the gas guzzlers packing and fill it up with French and American oak barrels stocked with the local crush of reds and whites? Cultura happens. This small batch, boutique winery has deep...
3271 Roza Dr, Zillah, WA 98953, USA
Just down the valley from Yakima, Cherrywood B&B&B sits on a knoll surrounded by orchards, vineyards and a herd of rescue horses. The mix of teepees and tack rooms make it feel like part dude ranch, part reservation, all beautifully designed and...
