Yakima Valley Voyage

Not far from the maddening crowds of Seattle and Portland you can find yourself in the middle of America's premiere fruit basket - the Yakima Valley. This agricultural phenom has evolved from the apples and hops to wineries, cider mills, breweries, eateries and entertainment venues. As a bonus, the drives to Yakima from either of its close cosmopolitan neighbors are spectacular. Come eat, drink, shop and stay in what is truly becoming the Napa of the North...