Xi'an After Dark
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Save Place
There's a little bar area south of the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda, two blocks east of the Westin. The bar scene in Xi'an isn't as boisterous, by Western standards, as in other cities. That being said, if you're in the area and want a beer, this is a...
Save Place
This was a wonderful night walk along the moat on the outside of the South Wall. Traditional music softly plays and the dim lighting highlights the beauty of the lit-up wall. There's also talk of opening the boats on the moat up to tourists, which...
Save Place
N Guangji St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Lianhu Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
This two-story nightclub knows how to throw a party, and is one of the best venues in Xi'an to experience the city's nightlife to the fullest. Party girls show off choreographed routines while the crowd grooves to both Chinese and English music...
Save Place
Vice Versa is the best of many worlds. It serves Western fare by day as a cafe and restaurant, and at night it morphs into an underground bar serving cocktails and local and foreign beers. The bar also hosts a variety of bands for intimate live...
Save Place
Xi An Zhong Lou, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001
Sometimes the best experiences are unplanned. When in Xi'an, be sure to stroll around the city at night, when ancient structures are magically lit up, and the night is abuzz with the hustle and bustle of people passing by—hurrying to the night...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever