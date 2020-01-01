Wyoming 2016
Collected by Chloe Highberger
Xanterra Parks & Resorts furnishes horseback excursions that allow visitors an opportunity to see Yellowstone the way the first explorers did, though hunting and trapping your own meal is no longer necessary. Rides are available from Canyon,...
Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Pass through Canyon Village and take the North Rim Drive. Park at Lookout point and take the paved trail down to Brink of Lower falls. As you descend you will indulge yourself in the sounds of rushing water and the smell of fresh pine. Butterflies...
A place to stop and listen to the healing power of falling water. You can also grab a bite and use the restroom. It's a well trafficked place so you will want to pop in, check it out and head off.
Artist Point, Wyoming 82190, USA
This was my absolute favorite place in Yellowstone. Sorry to say, this photo definitely doesn't capture the scale or the splendor or the rich color of this spot. I'm not sure any photo ever could. You'll just have to witness it for yourself. I...
United States
Yellowstone National Park is no secret by any stretch of the imagination. Yellowstone is one of America's most popular tourist destinations, and with good reason; there few places in the country where you can rub shoulders with grizzlies, smack...
Yellowstone National Park, 3200 Old Faithful Inn Rd, Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
No one stays at Old Faithful Inn for the amenities: With no Wi-Fi, air conditioning, or TVs in the rooms—some don’t even have private bathrooms—all you can do is watch bison graze unperturbed by the busloads of tourists...
Yellowstone National Park, WY 82190, USA
Old Faithful typically erupts every 35 to 120 minutes, and its show usually lasts for one-and-a-half to five minutes. On the day we were there, the 200-degree water reached 160 feet, which is on the higher end of the spectrum. Observers sit on...
Phelps Lake, Wyoming 83014, USA
Jackson Hole in the summer is one of the most beautiful places in the US and Phelps Lake in Grand Teton National Park is an example why. Hike about an hour down to the locals favorite "Jumping Rock" where you can jump 20 feet into this pristine...
265 S Millward St, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Snake River Brewery is a great place to have a beer in and of itself. The brew pub is bright and open, the food is top notch, and the beer is sensational (Snake River Pale Ale is one of the best American Pale Ale's in the country). That being...
Wyoming, USA
Having never been to the Rockies before this trip and having never seen an actual real-life in-the-flesh buffalo before, it was a pretty overwhelming moment to come across an entire herd of them crossing the main road to graze in the Snake River...
50 W Broadway, Jackson, WY 83001, USA
Outfitted with leather booths, ornate chandeliers, and velvet wallpaper, the Rose draws outdoorsy hipsters for old school and modern cocktails. Almost too pretty to sip, the Ty Webb blends Hendrick’s gin, cucumber shrub, Darjeeling tea syrup, egg...
3385 Cody Ln, Teton Village, WY 83025, USA
With an ambience reminiscent of a laid-back house party, the Teton Mountain Lodge bar and restaurant is a favorite meeting spot near the slopes. Order the spicy margarita, made with jalapeño-infused tequila, muddled citrus, and a choice of lime,...
