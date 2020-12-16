World's Best in Fashion
350 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1E8, Canada
Jennifer MacKay’s clothing boutique is the go-to store for fashionable locals, who know they’ll find pieces exclusively in her shop. I have a weakness for the shoes. (604) 685-8885. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012...
China, Shanghai Shi, Xuhui Qu, 五原路87弄
Online fashion brand Xinlelu showcases independent labels from Asia and around the world in an attractive offline villa with purple French doors and a leafy courtyard. Check out the Finch retro bathing suits made from recycled plastic bottles. 87...
109 GE Patterson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
The merchandise at Hoot + Louise is part vintage, part new, part handmade, and all fun. Or at least that's the way my wife seems to feel every time she sets foot in the Downtown Memphis boutique, which is pretty often. It's her favorite shop in...
6600 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
This is our favorite shop in Los Angeles. The owners stock amazing vintage clothing, and they have their own house fashion line and cute, mostly antique jewelry. (323) 461-1530. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening...
108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Pretty People Vintage is a one-stop shop for finding unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories in Old Town. Owner Annie Lee curates her collection with wearable pieces that can easily be incorporated into the modern woman's wardrobe. Throughout...
52 White St, New York, NY 10013, USA
One of our all-time favorite designers is Ted Muehling. He makes wonderful jewelry and sculptures and then curates pieces from other ceramic artists and jewelers in his shop. He has a very loyal clientele. He posts pictures online and will make...
