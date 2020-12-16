Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

World's Best in Fashion

Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
Save Place

The Block

350 W Cordova St, Vancouver, BC V6B 1E8, Canada
Jennifer MacKay’s clothing boutique is the go-to store for fashionable locals, who know they’ll find pieces exclusively in her shop. I have a weakness for the shoes. (604) 685-8885. As told to Rhonda May. This appeared in the September, 2012...
More Details >
Save Place

Xinlelu 五原路87号

China, Shanghai Shi, Xuhui Qu, 五原路87弄
Online fashion brand Xinlelu showcases independent labels from Asia and around the world in an attractive offline villa with purple French doors and a leafy courtyard. Check out the Finch retro bathing suits made from recycled plastic bottles. 87...
More Details >
Save Place

Hoot + Louise

109 GE Patterson Ave, Memphis, TN 38103, USA
The merchandise at Hoot + Louise is part vintage, part new, part handmade, and all fun. Or at least that's the way my wife seems to feel every time she sets foot in the Downtown Memphis boutique, which is pretty often. It's her favorite shop in...
More Details >
Save Place

Scout

6600 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
This is our favorite shop in Los Angeles. The owners stock amazing vintage clothing, and they have their own house fashion line and cute, mostly antique jewelry. (323) 461-1530. For the September, 2012 issue, Humberto Leon and Carol Lim of Opening...
More Details >
Save Place

Pretty People Vintage

108 N Patrick St, Alexandria, VA 22314, USA
Pretty People Vintage is a one-stop shop for finding unique clothing, jewelry, and accessories in Old Town. Owner Annie Lee curates her collection with wearable pieces that can easily be incorporated into the modern woman's wardrobe. Throughout...
More Details >
Save Place

The Ted Muehling Shop

52 White St, New York, NY 10013, USA
One of our all-time favorite designers is Ted Muehling. He makes wonderful jewelry and sculptures and then curates pieces from other ceramic artists and jewelers in his shop. He has a very loyal clientele. He posts pictures online and will make...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without