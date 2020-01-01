World’s Best Extreme Water Adventure

From white-water rafting down Zimbabwe's Zambezi River to cage diving with great whites in South Africa, here are the most thrilling water adventures across the planet—activities sure to get your adrenaline rushing. Between working your core learning to ride a stand-up paddleboard (talk about extreme workout) and riding a Jet Ski across an aquamarine lagoon in Tahiti (extremely beautiful), we've included a few less extreme water adventures for the slightly fainter of heart.