World’s Best Extreme Water Adventure

Collected by Becca Blond , AFAR Local Expert
From white-water rafting down Zimbabwe's Zambezi River to cage diving with great whites in South Africa, here are the most thrilling water adventures across the planet—activities sure to get your adrenaline rushing. Between working your core learning to ride a stand-up paddleboard (talk about extreme workout) and riding a Jet Ski across an aquamarine lagoon in Tahiti (extremely beautiful), we've included a few less extreme water adventures for the slightly fainter of heart.
Rafting on the Zambezi River near Victoria Falls

Zambezi River, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
That's me there hanging on for dear life! This was the most exciting and terrifying experience of my life. The guide recognized a certain adventurous spirit in our group based on the fact that we were all serving in Peace Corps in various...
SUP Alimos

Stand Up Paddle surfing is becoming popular around the world! This active water sport challenges your balance, core and arm strength without being too exhausting. It is great for all ages and an especially fun way to explore the coast while...
Queenstown

Queenstown, New Zealand
If you visit one place in the South Island of New Zealand, let it be Queenstown. One of the most popular tourist destinations in New Zealand, and for good reason, Queenstown couldn't be in a better location. Surrounded by sweeping mountains...
Huahine

Huahine, French Polynesia
Welcome to the vagina island, no joke (the rough English translation of the word Huahine is vagina). And although no one knows exactly where the name originated, historians think it has to do with the important role women played in the island's...
Alupang Beach Club

997 S Marine Corps Dr, Tamuning, 96913, Guam
When lying on the beach gets boring, head to Alupang Beach Club. Guam’s largest marine sports center offers a wide variety of aquatic pursuits, from jet skiing to parasailing to banana boating to dolphin watching. Packages start from $50 per...
