World's Best Breakfast Spots
Collected by Jen Murphy , AFAR Contributor
There are few human habits more ubiquitous than the morning meal. As the earth spins, the sun pans across the sky from east to west and calls billions of people, in turn, to the breakfast table. From Indian chutneys to Parisian pastries to waffles in America, and on through the horizon: each culture honors a distinctive breakfast tradition drawn from its heritage, its values, and its available foodstuffs. Explore the breadth of humanity through some of the world’s best breakfast spots!
479 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Charleston, South Carolina ranks in my book as one of America's top food cities. I recently stopped by The Macintosh to try their much-raved about brunch. Chef Jeremiah Bacon (yes, real last name) turns out heart-stopping dishes like rabbit hash,...
315 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC V6A 0A7, Canada
The owners at this breakfast and lunch spot make almost everything from scratch and by hand, from grinding chickpeas for their hummus to making almond milk for the granola. They even offer vegan butter. (604) 681-5776. As told to Rhonda May. This...
3876 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122, USA
This bakery just opened across the street from Woodshop. It’s a godsend. It’s been rough finding good coffee out here, but they serve Blue Bottle Coffee and breakfast sandwiches on house-baked biscuits.”
Sinanpaşa, Köyiçi Meydanı Sk., 34353 Beşiktaş/İstanbul, Turkey
One of my favorite foods in Turkey (and there are many) is a serving of fresh kaymak clotted cream, drizzled with honey, and spread on bread. You can buy it in the supermarket or find it in some breakfast spots, but everyone's favorite is Pando in...
Denver, CO, USA
Look for a hip crowd of 20- and 30-somethings mingling outside a corner cafe in Denver's youthful Capital Hill neighborhood. This marks the entrance to the city's new favorite breakfast joint, Jelly. Enjoy Bloody Mary's with a garden of veggies on...
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Living in Los Angeles means that when you have to go on the other side of town, it starts to feel like a roadtrip (if you are not pressed for time). So, anytime I have to leave the Santa Monica Beach and head to Silver Lake, I always stop at LA...
R. de Belém 84 92, 1300-085 Lisboa, Portugal
Pastel de nata is a Portuguese egg tart pastry, common in Portugal. Those found at Pastéis de Belém have become legendary for their super secret recipe. Any day of the week, a line trails out the door waiting to savor one of tens of...
820 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Stephanie Izard puts together a great restaurant. The Girl and the Goat has been hard to get into since it opened and Little Goat had a 90 minute wait when we went last month. 90 minutes for diner food! That's impressive. Other things that were...
314 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118, USA
French toast with fresh strawberries—the picture from South End Buttery explains itself! Great brunch location. *Tip, they also have an amazing deli, so stop in to pack the perfect picnic. Self-described as "an eclectic combination of fresh...
933 Kapahulu Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816, USA
6528 Washington St, Yountville, CA 94599, USA
Oh, Bouchon! Don't let the long line out the door discourage you—these delicious pastries are well worth the wait and the outdoor café tables make for a lovely spot to dig in once you're handed your treats.
