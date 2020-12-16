There are few human habits more ubiquitous than the morning meal. As the earth spins, the sun pans across the sky from east to west and calls billions of people, in turn, to the breakfast table. From Indian chutneys to Parisian pastries to waffles in America, and on through the horizon: each culture honors a distinctive breakfast tradition drawn from its heritage, its values, and its available foodstuffs. Explore the breadth of humanity through some of the world’s best breakfast spots!