World Water Day Wanderlist
Collected by Murissa Shalapata , AFAR Local Expert
Celebrating World Water Day, March 22nd, with a Wanderlist that showcases lakes, rivers, glaciers, oceans and seas that make up 70% of our earth.
11570 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85737, USA
There's more than sand in the southern Arizona desert. Come mid-winter through spring, or after the mid-summer monsoon rains, and you'll find flowing water and reflecting pools among the cacti-studded hills. On the northwest flank of the Santa...
Lozovac, Croatia
Located near the coastal city of Šibenik, Krka National Park is named for the river that runs through its lush forests and feeds its most famous site, Skradinski Buk—a huge, clear pool that starts and ends in waterfalls. The park is...
Supai, AZ 86435, USA
There’s a reason this is one of the most iconic spots along the Grand Canyon. Located on the Havasupai Indian Reservation and hidden deep within a 20-mile round-trip hike, Havasu Falls’ sparkling turquoise waters are a popular...
53000 East, Historic Columbia River Hwy, Bridal Veil, OR 97010, USA
Multnomah Falls is a gorgeous sight located about 45 minutes by car outside of Portland, Oregon, on the Columbia River Gorge. Several hikes of differing degrees of difficulty offer vantage points to view the falls. The sound of the rushing water...
Latin America
The water in Mexico isn’t only by the beach. This is Misol-Ha. Located deep in the jungles of Chiapas, the waters of Misol-Ha cascade 35 meters down into a 13.7 meter deep pool of water. The entire area is surrounded by lush tropical vegetation....
After driving two hours through the snow-capped Rocky Mountains and hiking an hour up from the Colorado River following Dead Horse Creek, I came across the mirage of Hanging Lake - clear turquoise water and gushing waterfalls surrounded by lush...
Boracay, Malay, Philippines
Even during the low season White Beach on Boracay Island is full on. Dance music blares out of clubs and bars. Restaurant hawkers shout out their daily deals in front of massive seafood buffets. Korean tour groups block the beach path and touts...
Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina
Trekking along the glacier. This water tastes fresh.
Utah, USA
As its biblical name implies, Zion National Park has the appeal of a place out of time. Established on November 19, 1919, the canyon and its surrounding landscape feel like a natural temple, full of arches, hoodoos, and imposing walls, some of...
St John 00830, USVI
Virgin Islands National Park, which covers 63% of the island of St John, has converted me into a Caribbean traveler. With protection of the shorelines, reefs, and land provided by the national park's services, much of the island is still rustic...
Guanacaste Province, Liberia, Costa Rica
The thermal hot springs in Rincón de La Vieja at Rio Negro (Black River) may not be as well known as those in the Arenal area, but we had the pools and surrounding forest to ourselves. From where we stayed at the Hacienda Guachipelin...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
