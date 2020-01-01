World Trip
Collected by Bree
Icaria, Ikaria, Greece
In Greek mythology, Icarus was the son of Daedalus, a master craftsmen. Daedalus builds a set of wings for Icarus, who flies too close to the sun. The heat melts the wax holding the wings together, and so Icarus plummets to the sea where he...
90/3 Sridonchai Rd, Tambon Chang Khlan, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Mai, Chang Wat Chiang Mai 50100, Thailand
If you know me at all you know that I'm not much of a backpacker. Don't get me wrong - I love hiking, camping, trekking, and the outdoors more than most people. What I don't dig is sitting around ramshackle guesthouses with 20-something tourists...
Cusco, Peru
Nosh on some traditional aji de gallina and wash it all down with some Inca Cola at Los Candiles Restaurant in central Cusco before exploring all that this gorgeous mountain city has to offer. In the evening, weave your way through the maze of...
Playa Maderas Maderas, Nicaragua
We had an unforgettable experience staying at Buena Vista Surf Club, while visiting San Juan del Sur. The eco-lodge is set into a hill overlooking the jungle and Playa Maderas with a giant sundeck where guests could enjoy the view. It was a great...
See our full list of Where to Go in 2015. A trip through the Coffee Triangle, the coffee- growing region of central Colombia, takes you into the small towns and wildlife-rich mountains of the Caldas, Quindio, and Risaralda departments. Base...
Poneloya, Nicaragua
For unpretentious fried fish and ocean breezes when in the Northwest of Nicaragua, head to Poneloya. You don't even need a car--buses leave from León regularly and in about half-an-hour you're on the beach. Head to the northern end of Poneloya and...
Costado norte del Parque Darío 1 cuadra al este y 20 varas al norte, Matagalpa 61000, Nicaragua
A traditional Nicaraguan lunch prepared for us by a coffee farmer's wife. The farm visit was arranged by Matagalpa Tours who arrange fantastic cultural experiences in the highlands area.
9881 CA-89, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150, USA
This state park offers all the ingredients for a great family trip to the mountains. For starters, there’s the beach at Calawee Cove, with its gently sloped sand, crystal-clear water, and rounded granite boulders that make for sublime...
3840 Highway 89 South, Livingston, MT 59047, USA
A real Western experience is easy to come by at the Yellowstone Valley Lodge. The Lodge includes a number of beautiful cabins and a restaurant situated along the Yellowstone River in Montana's spectacular Paradise Valley. The lodge is known for...
79 Carriage House Ln, Philipsburg, MT 59858, USA
In 2007, hedge fund investor Jim Manley bought a working cattle ranch on the site of a historic silver-mining claim to stake as his bigger-than-life family retreat. In 2010, he opened up the Ranch at Rock Creek, a toy-filled haven in southwest ...
Montana, USA
A World Heritage site since 1995
This national park is not only also a World Heritage site but also an International Peace Park, 1 of 47 U.S. Biosphere Reserves, and an International Dark Sky Park. (It’s the only place in the nation with all...
Chino, Cartagena, Cartagena Province, Bolivar, Colombia
We had all the usual warnings from locals – beware of pick pockets, don’t flash your phone around, and take off all of your jewelry before you go. I find the best places to visit in the world are the ones that people give you warnings about –...
Finca Palo Santo, Barrio Salasaca, Parroquia Santa Rosa, EC200350, Ecuador
The two owners of Galapagos Safari Camp dreamed up the idea for this luxury tent camp while sitting in a tree and admiring the views on the 135-acre farm where the lodge now sits. Opened in 2007 in the highlands of Santa Cruz’s transition zone at...
Boek Phrai, Chom Bueng District, Ratchaburi 70150, Thailand
"NO ELECTRICITY in the heat of Thailand? Are you crazy?" Yes, this super eco friendly hotel operates without the use of electricity. It's snugged deep inside the luscious green mountain on River Kwai in Kanchanaburi province. I was scared of the...
KM-269, Av. del Sol 5, Juárez, 77750 Puerto Aventuras, Q.R., Mexico
How do you photograph the sweet strains of piano and guitar that float around you or the sense of calm that envelopes you when you gaze across the still water of the pool and out to the sea? How do you put into words the...
Sector San José, Castro, Región de los Lagos, Chile
The first luxury lodge to come to Chile’s second biggest island, Tierra Chiloé opened in 2012 and became a member of the Tierra hotel group in 2014. Designed by Chilean architect Patricio Browne, the hotel looks like a boat on stilts and was...
Indochina
While this picture may appear calm and serene, the journey to reach this point was anything but that. It was truly an adventure, and once you arrive you will be grateful that you made the journey. You start off in Kuala Lumpur at about 8 a.m.,...
Phaknam Bay, Phi Phi Island Tambon Ao Nang, Muang Chang Wat Krabi 81210, Thailand
On the island of Kho Phi Phi, there is the usual town that greets you with bars, restaurant and easy-to-get lodging if you didn't plan ahead. However, if you are so inclined, on the far side of the island there is a veritable Smurf village that...
Camino Escénico a Playa la Ropa S/N, Playa La Ropa, Playa la Ropa, 40880 Zihuatanejo, Gro., Mexico
When we decided to spend a long weekend in "Zihua" we wanted a hotel with great views, conveniently located near a beach, and within walking distance of town. Casa Que Canta delivered these in addition to a tasty good restaurant with helpful,...
Calle Benito Juárez SN, Centro, 23033 Todos Santos, B.C.S., Mexico
“Dude” is a word that's used a lot around Rancho Pescadero, a small hotel in the surfing town of Todos Santos, located in the Mexican state of Baja California. The rooms here, however, don't reflect the dude aesthetic, which is to say...
Koh Phi Phi Le Ko Phi Phi Phi Phi Island, ตำบล อ่าวนาง อำเภอเมืองกระบี่ กระบี่ 81000, Thailand
Maya Bay is no real secret - Leonardo DiCarprio's The Beach took care of that - but it is still one of the most naturally stunning places on earth. The old Thai longboats that settle in on the beach help add to the atmosphere too. As far as pure...
San Pedrito Beach road San Pedrito Beach, 23310 El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Just down the beach from the dreamy Rancho Pescadero hotel is Baja's popular San Pedrito surf break. I paddled in just in time to get this dreamy shot of the clouds melting into the horizon.
Máncora District, Peru
A true desert outpost, the Peruvian town of Mancora enjoys the most sunshine hours of anywhere in the country. Unlike the rest of Peru the water is warm enough to surf without a wetsuit, a welcome complement to an area already featuring some of...
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile
San Pedro de Atacama is a beautiful adobe-esque town on the edge of Atacama Desert in Chile, just west of the Bolivian border. I took this photo in near by Valle De Luna, while I was mountain biking through a virtual moonscape of natural...
