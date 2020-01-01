World Beats
Collected by Derk Richardson , AFAR Staff
Music scenes I'd like to check out around the world.
2169 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
In Honolulu, just a couple blocks off Kalakaua Avenue sits the Outrigger Reef on the Beach hotel. The open-air lobby with several shops on the ground floor and a tropical garden near the entry make this hotel a quieter and beautiful place to stay...
Richards Rd, Oakland, CA 94613, USA
The recently renovated Jeannik Méquet Littlefield Concert Hall, built in 1928, is the main performance space at Mills College in Oakland, and the Bay Area's prime venue for contemporary "new music." Over the past 90 years, the music department at...
Rua Sacadura Cabral - Praça Mauá, 155 - Saúde, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20081-261, Brazil
Brazilian music has many influences. A blend of African, European and indigenous Brazilian music has created unique styles like samba, bossa nova, and choro to name a few. This popular restaurant in the Gamboa neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro hosts...
161 Sajik-ro, Jongno 1(il).2(i).3(sam).4(sa), Jongno-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Late spring and early summer in Seoul: musicians in medieval clothing infuse the grounds of Gyeongbok Palace with a sense of its storied past. Built in the 1390's when a new dynasty established Seoul as its capital, Gyeongbok-gung ("The Palace of...
683 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
The Way Station, on Washington Avenue, in Prospect Heights is every bit a Steampunk-lovers paradise. The bathroom is a portal, ala Doctor Who, and the guns hanging on the wall bring to mind an old western bar. Yet, The Way Station's real draw is...
726 St Peter, New Orleans, LA 70116, USA
Preservation Hall occupies a worn Creole town house that was originally built as a home in the early 19th century, and that had evolved into an art gallery and performance space by 1961. (It was founded by a man of philanthropic bent who fretted...
178 Victoria St, Toronto, ON M5B 1T7, Canada
Massey Hall is one of Canada’s most important concert halls. Averitable encyclopedia of musicaltalent has played here, including Enrico Caruso, Ella Fitzgerald, Bob Dylan, Pete Seeger, Igor Stravinsky, Patti Smith, Lou Reed, George Gershwin,...
2015 E Riverside Dr, Austin, TX 78741, USA
Known as the “live music capital of the world,” Austin earns its title every spring during the annual South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. At this year’s event, March 13 to 18 (with interactive and film segments starting on March 9), see a wide...
Løngangstræde 21, 1468 København, Denmark
I saw Reverend Shine Snake Oil Co. play at this dirty little blues bar in Copenhagen. The place was packed with people dancing against each other, singing along, and clapping to the beat. Claudius, the band's captivating frontman, had us eating...
Humberto 1º 1462, C1103 ADD, Buenos Aires, Argentina
To get a real feel for the Tango culture in Buenos Aires then you must go to a Milonga (Tango club). As I walked into Sueno Porteno Milonga I felt as if I had walked back into a cheesy disco in the 70's. But instead of the BeeGees, the speakers...
4400 S Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79110, USA
At the Midnight Rodeo in Amarillo, TX, cowboys and cowgirls swig Shiner Bock, tip their Stetsons till all hours and leave everything on the dance floor or their name isn't, well, Buck or Chick or something cool like that. Some of the finest moves...
