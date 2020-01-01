World Adventures
Collected by Natalie Hartkopf
I took this image the first morning I woke up at the Karia Bel' Hotel in Bozburun, Turkey (a small, quiet town of about 2000). The Aegean Sea was like glass, so still. There was a perfect reflection of the sailboat. It was a moment!
19 Rue Riad Sultan, Tangier, Morocco
There are many things to love about staying at La Tangerina, but the panoramic views from the roof terrace are at the top of my list. In this photo, the Strait of Gibraltar is visible under a cloudy sky. Standing at this viewpoint, if you turn a...
Sidi Bouloukat Djemaa el fna 53 Sidi Bouloukate، Marrakech 40000, Morocco
Described by writer Tahir Shah as the “greatest show on Earth,” no visit to Marrakech would be complete without a visit to thefamous night market on the Djemaa el Fna. Arrive before sunset and park yourself atone of the various cafés with terraces...
N9, Morocco
The distance between Ouarzazate and Marrakech is only 200km (125 miles) but the drive on the N9 through the High Atlas Mountains can take as long as four hours. The winding road, full of switch backs and featuring such scenery as to make one's jaw...
Rua da Boavista 703, 4050-110 Porto, Portugal
I thought Lisbon was the most beautiful city in Portugal, till I got to Porto. If you are looking for a weekend destination in Europe, Porto is a great option. It had all the right ingredients for a perfect long weekend or a short vacation in...
Lugano, Switzerland
Lugano, Switzerland is arguably one of the most beautiful places in the world. With the Mediterranean climate of the Ticino region and the Swiss-Italian culture, Lugano is not your average stadt der Schweiz. Palm trees sway and colorful flowers...
Gandria, Lugano, Switzerland
Behold Gandria! When my Airbnb host first suggested I visit Gandria I was a little unsure, mostly because of it's name. But boy was she right, this little village navigable exclusively by foot was so picturesque and quiet. Situated on a hill just...
Bahnhofpl. 1, 7000 Chur, Switzerland
I didn’t even realize that the Bernina Express scenic train journey was on the UNESCO World Heritage list until I arrived at the small northern Italian town of Tirano to start the trip. There are several different routes from which travelers may...
