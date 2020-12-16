Wonderful Wallonia Belgium
Collected by Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert
Wallonia is Belgium's French-speaking southern half. It's known for rolling hills, crumbling abbeys, plenty of nature and more castles and chateaux than you can shake a stick at. The cities of Namur, Liege and Dinant wait to welcome you as gateways to this unique area.
Rue du Château 11, 7970 Beloeil, Belgium
Although everyone heads to France to see its chateaux, there are more than 3000 castles in Belgium and many are open to the public. A good place to start is the Chateau de Beloeil near Hainaut, in Wallonia. It has been in the hands of the same...
Rue de la Haie Himbe 1, 6940 Durbuy, Belgium
Durbuy, Belgium, claims the title of the "World's Smallest Town," (or sometimes city, depending which translation you use from the French). This dubious honor dates from 1331, when the town was elevated to the rank of city by John I, Count of...
Chemin du Meunier 26, 6941 Ozo, Belgium
I love cheese. I also love goats. So when I learned of a dairy goat farm just outside of Durbuy, Belgium, open to the public, I had to visit. The Ozo Goat Farm consists of around 200 happy Alpine goats. They produce delicious cheeses available to...
In such a densely populated and developed little country, it seems impossible to escape civilization. But there is one beautiful corner of Belgium where you can be truly alone—the Hautes Fagnes Natural Reserve, in Belgium's Eastern Cantons. The...
Belgium is a foodie paradise, but it can be difficult to find the best local artisanal products - unless you happen to visit the small town of Durbuy. There, nestled in the warren of cobbled pedestrian streets, you'll find the shop of the...
Chaussée de Dinant 1037, 5100 Namur, Belgium
Strawberry season in Belgium is a big deal, particularly in the town of Wépion, near Dinant in the Wallonia region. Wépion's berries are known throughout the country, as the best strawberry, and their arrival on store shelves is...
Rue de l'Abbaye 55, 1495 Villers-la-Ville, Belgium
Most people know some of Belgium's best beer is brewed by monks in abbeys. These abbeys are still active and thriving. However there are many ruined abbeys dotting the countryside. Villers Abbey is one of the most beautiful and atmospheric. The...
Rue du Parc 2, 4577 Modave, Belgium
The Château de Modave sits, perched on a rock, 60 metres (200 feet) above the Hoyoux river in the province of Liège, Belgium. While it is open to the public all summer long, my favourite time to visit this pretty castle is during the Christmas...
Freyr 12, 5540 Hastière, Belgium
With hundreds of castles and chateaux in Belgium, open to the public, it's hard to know which ones to visit. The castle of Freÿr, in Wallonia, is a great place to start. This grand building has remained in the same family for 20 generations and...
Domaine de Cambron, 7940 Brugelette, Belgium
A former Cistercian Abbey doesn't seem a likely place to find elephants, giraffes and cheetahs, but that's exactly where you'll find Pairi Daiza Zoo and Botanical Garden. This 55-hectare (140-acre) park is one of Wallonia‘s top attractions and...
Rue de la Sablonnière 2, 5503 Dinant, Belgium
While fields of sheep, cattle and horses are common sights in rural Belgium, you may do a double-take while passing by L'Autrucherie du Pont d'Amour, near Dinant. Yes those giant birds are ostriches (and a few emus, rheas and cassowaries). The...
Heidberg 4, 4700 Eupen, Belgium
The small city of Eupen is the capital of Belgium's tiny German-speaking community, located in the country's Eastern Cantons. This unique part of Belgium is far off the tourist map but is well worth a visit for its great food and proximity to the...
7120 Estinnes, Belgium
Belgium may not spring to mind when you think of wines, particularly of the sparkling variety. But a small vineyard in Wallonia is producing some world-class bubbles. Domaine de Agaises has been winning awards for its signature Cuvée Seigneur...
It's hard to imagine a less likely spot for a fine-dining restaurant. But DUO's food far surpasses its unassuming exterior. Watch closely, as you drive towards the Hautes Fagnes National Park in Belgium's Eastern Cantons, or you'll miss the small...
7070 Le Roeulx, Belgium
The little town of Le Roeulx, Belgium is known for this incredible structure. The boat lift was designed during the Canal du Centre's modernisation program in order to replace a system of two locks and four 16-metre lifts dating from 1888 to 1919....
Rue Lucien Plasman 7, 7180 Seneffe, Belgium
The Château of Seneffe or Château de Seneffe is an 18th century château located in the municipality of Seneffe in the province of Hainaut, Belgium. The château is property of the French Community of Belgium and serves as the "Centre de...
Rue Grande 72, 5500 Dinant, Belgium
It may look like nothing more than a giant quiche, but Dinant’s Flamiche is a legendary Walloon treat you need to taste to believe. Many years ago, so the story goes, a farmer’s wife was taking some goods to market. As she hurried on her way, she...
Dinant, Belgium
Maison Collard’s claim to fame is a cookie so hard they have to print a warning on it. Legend has it, during the great siege of 1466, the people of Dinant were starving and had only two things at their disposal: flour and honey. They made these...
Rue de la Gare 1, 5537 Warnant, Belgium
When you think of farming in Belgium, you probably picture rolling fields of corn or maybe flat pastures filled with cows. You probably don’t imagine plastic greenhouses filled with planks of wood. But under those planks grows one of Wallonia’s...
Côte Marie-Thérèse 86, 5500 Falmignoul, Belgium
As a fan of all things artisanal, nothing excites me more than stepping into a place that looks the same as it did 100 years ago. When my eyes adjusted to the dim light, inside the Brasserie Caracole, I could see this Belgian brewery was just such...
Rue Emile Cuvelier 18, 5000 Namur, Belgium
With a bakery on every other corner in even the tiniest villages in Belgium, what makes one stand out more than another? The answer is threefold: hand selected organic ingredients; skills built on tradition, passed from generation to generation...
