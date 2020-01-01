Wishlists
Collected by Nikki Behrens
Dương Tơ, Phú Quốc, tỉnh Kiên Giang, Vietnam
Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina
A reminder of what went on 20 years before; graffiti in an alley near the food market that was once targeted by mortar shells.
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
“Oh my god, he’s going to do it!” screeched the American teenager to my left. Sure enough with a quick wave to the crowd, a furtive glance downwards and a tuck of the pants, over he leapt. One of Mostar’s bridge-jumpers had just taken the plunge...
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
While Mostar itself is a relatively small town it is one of the most visited in the Balkans. Known for its alley of coppersmiths, where the sons and daughters of coppersmiths before them have toiled, the ‘clang clang clang’ nearly drowns out the...
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
In 1992 the Bosnian town of Mostar, until then a peaceful mix of Muslims, Serbs and Croats, self-imploded; a microcosm of all that went wrong in the former Yugoslavia. Neighbours who had fought a common enemy turned on each other. The...
Mt Bromo, Area Gn. Bromo, Podokoyo, Tosari, Pasuruan, East Java, Indonesia
Bright and early, just before the sun comes up over Mount Bromo, Mount Semeru and Mount Batok, with ample rolling fog and an epic eruption for good measure. We climbed Mount Penanjakan in our Toyota 4x4 pre-dawn in the headlights of some 1,200...
Erg Chebbi, Morocco
The colours are inescapable. Like the elusive mirage on a sea of yellow, Auberge Yasmina looked impossibly perfect. On the edge of the Sahara, the mighty dunes of Erg Chebbi were yet another gem in the kaliedoscope of Morocco. Only four hours...
Nordurljosavegur 9, 240 Grindavík, Iceland
Iceland’s largest and most famous geothermal spa lies around an hour outside Reykjavik, quite close to Keflavik Airport. With a dramatic setting amidst large black lava boulders, the steam-filled, creamy-blue pool area is a striking and...
Mostar 88000, Bosnia and Herzegovina
“Last days of business” said the sign on a street still pockmarked by bullet holes. Necklaces, knives, coffee sets, beads all for sale. After buying a souvenir I asked if I could take his photo. “Why?” he asked. “To remind me of Mostar” I replied....
One of the best flea markets that I have ever been to (and I've been to many) is the one in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi. What I found as very usual to start with is that everybody seems to be able to set up a table or throw down a drop cloth...
Siberian Federal District, Russia
And there she was - the fabled Trans-Siberian, ready to take us on the longest train journey in the world. A surreal three countries, five time zones and 8300km of steppe, snow and stations lay ahead... Contrary to popular belief there is no...
2 Chome-4-35 Mekaru, Naha-shi, Okinawa-ken 900-0004, Japan
Awamori—liquor fermented from long-grain Thai rice rather than the short-grain rice used in Japanese shochu—is the firewater of Okinawa. Salon de Awamori, a bar perched on a sleek wooden rooftop, features hundreds of bottles, including Sennen no...
2-2 Uehara, 竹富町 Taketomi, Yaeyama-gun, Okinawa 907-1541, Japan
Unlike Okinawa’s eponymous main island, Iriomote island is almost completely blanketed by jungle, rivers, and mountains. The balconies of the Nirakanai Iriomote hotel afford views of the rocky outcrops of Tsukigahama beach. From April through...
Iceland
Dettifoss was on my list of must-see in Iceland ever since I saw Prometheus and its opening scene. I had to see with my own two eyes the enormous waterfall. The GPS pointed us to this one road that was all gravel and it was closed due to snow....
Motu Murimaora, French Polynesia
French Polynesia has become synonymous with romantic getaways, and it’s probably because this paradise really does conjure images of Adam and Eve. Aboard Paul Gauguin cruises, you have 24-hour room service, so hiding out in your cabin, just the...
Excerpt from a daily report aboard National Geographic Explorer on February 23, 2013. Just off shore, in deeper water, lay the massive rotting tabular bergs that may stay locked up in the sea ice for years as they bounce around the Weddell Sea. In...
Climb into a sturdy kayak for a polar safari, where you encounter the ice and its creatures such as the Crabeater seal, up close. Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic experts were the first to pioneer kayaking in the polar regions, which means...
