Wishlist Sri Lanka
Collected by Nikki Behrens
10% of the world's tea comes from Sri Lanka - a big number for such a tiny place. Nuwara Eliya is at the center of Sri Lanka's tea economy, but this former English hill station is also known for stunning landscapes, Pidurutalagala, the country's...
Polhena Beach, Sri Lanka
Stilt fishing is a tradition on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. The fishermen sit on a cross bar called a petta that tied to a vertical pole driven into the coral reef. The men fish with either rods or just string. The catch is either a variety...
Alfred House Rd, Colombo, Sri Lanka
A black-tiled pool marks the entrance to Geoffrey Bawa’s former office, which now houses the chic Gallery Café. All the Bawa hallmarks are on display here: courtyards, terra-cotta roof tiles, pools, verandahs, and secret nooks. 2 Alfred House Rd.,...
Milagiriya, Colombo, Sri Lanka
Artist Barbara Sansoni launched the brand Barefoot 40 years ago to showcase the island's master textile weavers. Stop by the Galle Road store (it's also a gallery and café) to browse colorful sarongs, scarves, table linens, and shoes. 706 Galle...
Rosmead Pl, Colombo 00700, Sri Lanka
Owner Shanth Fernando furnished the 10-suite Tintagel hotel with objects from around the world: Chinese trunks, Nepalese rugs, and lacquer tables from Vietnam. Settle into a rattan chair at the alfresco Courtyard restaurant for a sundowner and a...
What you can get from here is 100% percent pure SriLankan tea tasting. A pot of tea for you and your friends plus a piece of chocolate cake for everyone with very low prices will give you a surprise. While shopping in the tea shop, they will give...
