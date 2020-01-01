Winter Wonderlands
Collected by Andi Fisher , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Snow is magical.
Save Place
4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, BC V0N 1B4, Canada
Whistler Blackcomb receives lots of press about its big-mountain features, but the resort offers plenty of terrain for every family member and skill level. The Whistler Blackcomb Snow School, among the best in North America, is...
Save Place
74120 Megève, France
Megeve is a wonderfully charming ski village near Mont Blanc with a splendid selection of restaurants, hotels and shops, esp. the charcuterie in the center of the village sells the most wonderful selection of local delicacies, like the saucisson...
Save Place
Via Villa, 3, 39011 Lana BZ, Italy
Let Europe’s second-oldest cable car lift you nearly 5,000 feet to Vigilius Mountain Resort, hidden in the Adige Valley near the Dolomites. Tirolean architect Matteo Thun brought the surrounding landscape into the property by incorporating glass,...
Save Place
Kampenwandstraße 85, 83229 Aschau im Chiemgau, Germany
Sixteen apartments—plus a library and wine cellar—owned by German furniture designer Nils Holger Moormann sit at the foot of the Bavarian Alps. Inside a 17th-century estate, Moormann’s modern interiors are fashioned from brick, clay, and untreated...
Save Place
Str. Plan de Gralba, 37, 39048 Selva di Val Gardena BZ, Italy
A 2010 renovation transformed a traditional lodge into a 12-room inn that’s both cutting- edge and cozy. Built by the former Olympic skier Gerardo Mussner in 1963, the hotel is now run by Gerardo’s daughters. His wife, Helga, serves South Tirolean...
Save Place
Mt Shasta, CA 96067, USA
30 feet below the cornice of a narrow crevasse, I’m dangling like a marionette on a 9-mil rope, staring in awe at a rippling splinter of luminescent blue ice—the size of a 10-story building—jutting from a rift in the Hotlum glacier. And what’s...
Save Place
238 Rue des Clarines, 73120 Courchevel, France
Opened by the owners of the nearby Kilimandjaro, K2 sets a new bar for mountain luxury. Hotel Le K2 dresses up its chalets with wall tapestries from the Charles Jouffre atelier. Every bedroom, lounge, and restaurant has vast views of the valley....
Save Place
Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, USA
Despite being northern Colorado, Steamboat Springs offers belly-filling home-style southern cooking at the Low Country Kitchen right on Lincoln Avenue. Dig into the classics (without the greasy coating), like fried okra and buttermilk fried...
Save Place
Kongeveien 26, 0787 Oslo, Norway
One of Oslo’s most recognizable landmarks is a former sanatorium designed in the “dragon style,” an ornate Norwegian variant on Swiss chalet architecture. Next door sits the Holmenkollen Ski Jump, rebuilt for the 2011 Nordic World Ski...
Save Place
675 Lionshead Pl, Vail, CO 81657, USA
We all have a mental image of upscale European alpine villages from countless spy movies and Vogue fashion shoots. There’s the little café with etched glass and women sipping Alsace with perfect hair and puffy parkas. The men are capable sorts,...
Save Place
Mer de Glace, 74400 Chamonix, France
Snaking, cracking, shimmering a brilliant blue in places and covered by mystical frost in others, the Mer de Glace displays nature in all its powerful glory. France’s longest glacier stretches for 4.3 miles and is over 650 feet deep....
Save Place
Moosstrasse 40, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
The sharp peak of the Matterhorn provides visual drama to the backdrop of Hotel Matthiol, which is nestled among evergreens on the periphery of Zermatt, Switzerland. The stone-and-timber exterior evokes storybook Alpine chalets; inside, select...
Save Place
Just a few short hours from the San Francisco Bay Area, Lake Tahoe (both North and South) is a true escape no matter what time of year. There is something for everyone in this mountain paradise!
Save Place
5315 Big White Rd, Kelowna, BC V1P 1P3, Canada
At the Big White Ski Resort there is more to do than ski and snowboard which is especially useful to know when you're not a skiing Canadian like myself. Instead of hitting the slopes there are snowshoe excursions, ice wall climbing, sledding with...
Save Place
Riedweg 156, 3920 Zermatt, Switzerland
This family-run micro-village in Valais offers 36 rooms across six separate chalets. Huddled together on a hill above the popular ski resort of Zermatt, the buildings reference the area’s traditional architecture, from the timber frames to...
Save Place
1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK 99587, USA
This 304-room hotel at Alaska’s biggest ski resort partners with Chugach Powder Guides to offer helicopter and snowcat excursions deep in the Chugach backcountry. Snowcat packages from $1,236. (800) 880-3880. This appeared in the November/December...
Save Place
Rue du Jardin Alpin, 73120 Saint-Bon-Tarentaise, France
LVMH’s contribution to the Courchevel high life, Cheval Blanc riffs on the Alpine theme with plenty of wood, leather, tweed, faux fur, cuckoo clocks, and even some woolly sheep in the oversize rooms and suites. Many of the guest rooms also...
Save Place
Montreal, QC, Canada
While the tradition of going to sugar shacks is normally more of a spring thing, the “maple season” varies greatly from one year to another. And with Quebec producing 80% of the world’s supply in maple syrup —you’re welcome— there is a rather...
Save Place
Todtmoos, Germany
Always wanted to see a competition and while living in Germany we found out that they have dog sledding competitions, every year, in Todtmoos in the Black Forest so of course we went. It was a great experience, the dogs were beautiful. Also we got...
Save Place
4 Rue du Téton de Venus, 15300 Laveissière, France
Anytime the words "ski" and "France" are found together in a sentence, it's generally followed by "The Alps" and "awesome". Skiing on the summit of Europe is certainly a bucket-list worthy item and a memorable experience, but such prestige comes...
Save Place
4250 Raven Haven Rd, Wilson, WY 83014, USA
If you're looking for a comfortable, relaxing, get-away-from-it-all place to stay in Jackson that's off the beaten path from the big ski resorts and chain hotels, the Bentwood is made for you. The pine lodge is replete with all the necessary...
Save Place
Ak-Su, Kyrgyzstan
Explore Kyrgyzstan’s remote Tien Shan Mountains with 40 Tribes, an outfitter that partners with local guides. Tours start with a village homestay and continue to a network of yurts. From $1,800 for four days. (303) 552-6034.
Save Place
Dalvíkurbyggð, Iceland
Guides take skiers to terrain appropriate for their experience level, from extreme couloirs to wide-open glaciers. Arctic Heli Skiing guests stay at a 25-person, classic mid-20th-century farmhouse lodge. From $7,000 for four days. 354/698-9870.
Save Place
1315 Whitshed Rd, Cordova, AK 99574, USA
Points North is the only heli-skiing outfitter with access to the southeastern side of the Chugach Mountains. The lodge, a former cannery just outside the town of Cordova, sits on the edge of Prince William Sound. From $5,475 for seven days. (877)...
Save Place
501 E Dean St, Aspen, CO 81611, USA
It doesn’t get better than The Residences at the Little Nell, with a prime location in downtown Aspen and ski-in/ski-out facilities. These two-to-four bedroom residences, operated by the Little Nell Hotel, have all the finest fixtures and details....
Popular Stories
- 1 Where to Go in Summer Download and Buckle Up—These Are the Best Podcasts for Your Next Road Trip
- 2 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 3 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever